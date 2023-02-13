Two additional legendaries from Galar region and a Hisuian evolution is set to debut in the near future for Pokemon Go as PokeMiners have found sprite leaks indicating their arrival. Pokemon Go has been constantly adding a lot of Pokemon to the in-game Pokemon ever since Niantic released the game. With the recent large expansion with a lot of Alola events last year, there were many Pokemon releases filled up, nearing the completion of the Pokedex in Pokemon Go. Of course, these events included most of the Legendary, Mythical, and standard species from every generation already.

There are still a handful of Galarian Pokemon still missing in the Pokedex, despite having the 8th generation of Pokemon, Pokemon Sword & Shield as the game during the release of Pokemon Go. We have a long way to go if we want to collect every Pokemon in Pokemon Go. We still haven’t seen the Legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Sword & Shield, Zacian, Zamazenta, and Eternatus, in any raid battle events. For now, there have been new leaks that these Legendary Pokemon are well on their way to Pokemon Go. Starting with two Galarian Legendaries, Regieleki and Regidrago, along with Hisuian evolution, Kleavor, data miners have gathered their sprites, leaking a possible showing of these three new Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Sprite Leaks

In a Twitter post by PokeMiners, the leaked account shares an image containing sprite assets for Regieleki, Regidrago, and Kleavor. The sprites have shiny versions in them as well to showcase both versions of the sprites of the leaked Pokemon.

Some new Pokémon have been added to the game! pic.twitter.com/fs6hyjn9vx — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) February 10, 2023

There are still no official information or announcement from Pokemon Go developer, Niantic, giving out the Galarian Legendaries or the Hisuian evolution for upcoming events. The Mythical Wishes event is set to end in a few weeks, which might indicate that these new sprites are here to come for the next event.

While the leaks aren’t official yet, it will definitely be something that players can already look forward to for the next event. In the meantime, let us enjoy the current events set and hopefully, more information would unfold about these found sprites.

