Pokemon Go: Let’s Go Special Research Tasks & Rewards

The Let’s Go Special Research story has arrived in Pokemon Go and here are all the details on the Special Research Tasks and Rewards. The Pokemon Go: Let’s Go event began at Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and a new Special Research story is already available for every trainer in the world. The Special Research story of the Let’s Go event is free so anyone can do all the tasks that will be listed below.

The Special Research story is seasonal, which means it will be unlocked in stages among throughout the current season, Season of Rising Heroes. The story is not yet finished since the season is still continuing meaning you’ll want to check back at a later date to have a guide to continue doing all the tasks that will be given in the Special Research

Here are all the tasks to be completed in the Let’s Go Special Research story and the rewards that will come with it after accomplishing the tasks of each step. There are a total of 6 steps to be done so make sure to do each task in each step before moving to the other.

Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Here is a list of all the tasks and rewards currently available in the Let’s Go Special Research story:

Step 1 of 6

Catch 10 Pokemon. Reward: 5 Poke Balls

Make 10 Curveball Throws. Reward: 5 Razz Berries

Power up Pokemon 5 times. Reward: 1000 Stardust

Rewards: 1500 XP and Mankey encounter

Step 2 of 6

Catch 15 Pokemon. Reward: 10 Poke Balls

Make 10 Great Throws. Reward: 5 Pinap Berries

Transfer 20 Pokemon. Reward: 5 Great Balls

Rewards: 2000 XP and Meditite encounter

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Step 3 of 6

Power up Pokemon 10 times. Reward: 10 Great Balls

Make 7 Great Throws. Reward: 1 Lure Module

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt. Reward: 3 Revives

Rewards: 2500 XP and Machoke encounter

Step 4 of 6

Professor Willow is still investigating on this research so make sure to come back for more details soon!

Step 5 of 6

Professor Willow is still investigating on this research so make sure to come back for more details soon!

Step 6 of 6

Professor Willow is still investigating on this research so make sure to come back for more details soon!

Those are all of the current available steps that are available for the Let’s Go Special Research story so far.