The Pokemon Company and Niantic are definitely reading our minds. They have seen that Trainers are pleading to have another go at the Psychic Spectacular as their latest event on their popular Augmented Reality game, Pokemon GO. Like in any Pokemon GO event, there are Event Bonuses, Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and Pokemon Raids that will provide significant benefit to Trainers who are looking to either increase their team's level, Trainers who are collecting Pokemon that aren't included in their PokeDex yet, as well as casual Trainers who are just really in it to have fun and enjoy the whole spectacle of the event. The Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular event happens this September 20 to 24 and details are all listed below.
A Psychic Spectacular Showcase of Pokemon
Event Effects
During the event, certain effects are boosted in the game to celebrate Psychic Type Pokemon at Pokemon GO's latest event, Psychic Spectacular. In this particular event, Curveballs would be the key to capitalize on and it would definitely play a great role in the Psychic Spectacular. Make sure to throw Curveballs at any Pokemon you see as this is part of the whole event's mechanic.
|Effect
|Type
|Curveball Throw Experience
|Increased
Spawn Increases in Event
Spawn increases will be implemented for specific Psychic-type Pokemon in the Psychic Spectacular event. It's usually difficult to capture these kinds of Pokemon out and about in the city so this may be an amazing time to hoard all those Pokemon and increase the number of candies you have for them. Evolve your favorite Psychic-type Pokemon and have a better overall team while you complete this list below. Who knows? You might even be able to capture a shiny variant of what's listed below!
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0063
|Shiny Abra
|Psychic
|#0077
|Shiny Galarian Ponyta
|Psychic
|#0079
|Shiny Slowpoke
|Water / Psychic
|#0079
|Shiny Galarian Slowpoke
|Psychic
|#0096
|Shiny Drowzee
|Psychic
|#0102
|Shiny Exeggcute
|Grass / Psychic
|#0203
|Shiny Girafarig
|Normal / Psychic
|#0280
|Shiny Ralts
|Psychic / Fairy
|#0307
|Shiny Meditite
|Fighting / Psychic
|#0325
|Shiny Spoink
|Psychic
|#0436
|Shiny Bronzor
|Steel / Psychic
|#0574
|Shiny Gothita
|Psychic
|#0577
|Shiny Solosis
|Psychic
|#0605
|Shiny Elgyem
|Psychic
Specific Egg Hatches
During the event, there will be specific egg hatches that you can get from 7km eggs. This includes your favorite baby Pokemon like Smoochum, Wynaut, Chingling, and Solosis! Make sure to hatch those eggs from September 20 to 24, 2023!
|Number
|Name
|Type
|Type of Egg
|#0238
|Shiny Smoochum
|Ice / Psychic
|7km Egg
|#0360
|Shiny Wynaut
|Psychic
|7km Egg
|#0433
|Shiny Chingling
|Psychic
|7km Egg
|#0577
|Shiny Solosis
|Psychic
|7km Egg
New Shiny Pokemon in the Event
One of the best things that these kinds of Pokemon GO events have are new shiny Pokemon that are introduced into the game. Solosis, Duosion, and Reuniclus finally get their time to shine (Get it?) and have shiny variants ported over into the popular augmented reality game, Pokemon GO!
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0577
|Shiny Solosis
|Psychic
|#0578
|Shiny Duosion
|Psychic
|#0579
|Shiny Reuniclus
|Psychic
Event-Specific Raid Battles
Band together with your friends and capture these amazing Psychic-type Pokemon in event-specific raid battles that will take place during the Psychic Spectacular event. Powerful raid battles will include Espurr, Alolan Raichu, Galarian Mr. Mime, Braviary, and even a Mega Gardevoir. These Pokemon are all available to battle and shiny variants are expected to appear, too! Don't miss this chance to spell the word PSI with the help of Unowns and up the power scale of your team with these strong Pokemon!
|Number
|Name
|Type
|Rank
|Max CP at Capture
|#0201
|Unown P
|Psychic
|☆
|Normal: 677
Boosted: 846
|#0201
|Unown S
|Psychic
|☆
|Normal: 677
Boosted: 846
|#0201
|Unown I
|Psychic
|☆
|Normal: 677
Boosted: 846
|#0677
|Shiny Espurr
|Psychic
|☆
|Normal: 719
Boosted: 899
|#0026
|Shiny Alolan Raichu
|Electric / Psychic
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1306
Boosted: 1633
|#0122
|Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime
|Ice / Psychic
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1181
Boosted: 1477
|#0628
|Shiny Braviary
|Psychic / Flying
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1608
Boosted: 2010
|#0282
|Shiny Mega Gardevoir
|Psychic / Fairy
|Mega
|Normal: 1767
Boosted: 2209
Event-Exclusive Field Research
In any Pokemon GO event, you will always find event-exclusive Field Research available for completion. Each task yields good rewards for Pokemon Trainers who get to complete the requirements. The items that you get are very useful in-game and can help you elevate your Pokemon's level, retrieve Mega Energy for some specific Pokemon, encounter hard-to-find Pokemon, as well as get the chance to capture them for yourself.
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 5 Psychic Pokemon
|Solosis Encounter
Poke Ball x10
Great Ball x5
Ultra Ball x2
|Make 10 Curveball Throws
|Galarian Slowpoke Encounter
Wobbuffet Encounter
Solosis Encounter
|Make an Excellent Curveball Throw
|Alakazam Encounter
Metang Encounter
Inkay Encounter
|Spin 5 Poke Stops or Gyms
|Solosis Encounter
Pinap Berry x2
Stardust x500
|Win a Raid
|Alakazam Mega Energy x50
Gardevoir Mega Energy x50
Medicham Mega Energy x50
Slowbro Mega Energy x50
Timed Research Introduced in the Event
Among all the Psychic-type Pokemon that are featured in the Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular event, Solosis is definitely the star. This simple task of throwing Curveballs seems easy but don't forget that this is a timed research and has to be completed within the timeframe provided. The best way to go at this is to go into a location where a lot of Pokemon spawn and place a lure to have them pop up everywhere. Complete all the required number of Curveball throws, catch Solosis, earn candies, and evolve Solosis further into the game!
|Task
|Reward
|Completion Reward
|Make 5 Curveball Throws
|Solosis Encounter
|Solosis Encounter
Poke Ball x30
Egg Incubator x1
|Make 10 Curveball Throws
|Solosis Encounter
|Make 15 Curveball Throws
|Solosis Encounter
|Make 20 Curveball Throws
|Solosis Encounter
|Make 25 Curveball Throws
|Solosis Encounter
|Make 30 Curveball Throws
|Solosis Encounter
|Make 35 Curveball Throws
|Solosis Encounter
|Make 42 Curveball Throws
|Solosis Encounter
Collection Challenge Introduced in the Event
The Collection Challenge is something that we haven't seen in a while during Pokemon GO events. This time around, Trainers get to experience it yet again during the rerun of the Psychic Spectacular event. The objective of this task is pretty simple and straightforward – All you have to do is to capture specific Pokemon during the event, these are Ralts, Abra, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, and Meditite. Evolve them into their 2nd stage and final stage evolutions to be able to complete the task and collect the rewards that it has waiting for you. It will usually yield you Stardust and experience but the really important thing that you should be after for this challenge would be the 100 Mega Energy that you will get to collect for these strong Psychic-type Pokemon namely Gardevoir, Alakazam, Slowbro, and Medicham.
|Task
|Reward
|Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir
|Catch a Ralts
|Stardust x1,000
1,000 XP
Gardevoir Mega Energy x100
|Evolve Ralts into a Kirlia
|Evolve Kirlia into a Gardevoir
|Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam
|Catch an Abra
|Stardust x1,000
1,000 XP
Alakazam Mega Energy x100
|Evolve Abra into a Kadabra
|Evolve Kadabra into an Alakazam
|Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro
|Catch a Slowpoke
|Stardust x1,000
1,000 XP
Slowbro Mega Energy x100
|Evolve Slowpoke into a Slowbro
|Catch a Galarian Slowpoke
|Marvelous Minds Challenge: Medicham
|Catch a Meditite
|Stardust x1,000
1,000 XP
Medicham Mega Energy x100
|Evolve Meditite into a Medicham
There are a lot of exciting new things that every Pokemon Trainer would get to enjoy during the latest event of Pokemon GO, Psychic Spectacular. Again, this would be running from September 20 to 24, 2023. Make sure that you complete all the Event-Specific Field Research, Collection Challenges, and participate in all the Event-Specific Raid Battles. Remember to always be aware of your surroundings and enjoy the event.
For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything Pokemon GO related like this article about Pokemon GO's latest event – Psychic Spectacular and the details you need to know, make sure to check in from time to time here on CluthPoints Gaming!
Best of luck, Trainers!