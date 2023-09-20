The Pokemon Company and Niantic are definitely reading our minds. They have seen that Trainers are pleading to have another go at the Psychic Spectacular as their latest event on their popular Augmented Reality game, Pokemon GO. Like in any Pokemon GO event, there are Event Bonuses, Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and Pokemon Raids that will provide significant benefit to Trainers who are looking to either increase their team's level, Trainers who are collecting Pokemon that aren't included in their PokeDex yet, as well as casual Trainers who are just really in it to have fun and enjoy the whole spectacle of the event. The Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular event happens this September 20 to 24 and details are all listed below.

A Psychic Spectacular Showcase of Pokemon

Event Effects

During the event, certain effects are boosted in the game to celebrate Psychic Type Pokemon at Pokemon GO's latest event, Psychic Spectacular. In this particular event, Curveballs would be the key to capitalize on and it would definitely play a great role in the Psychic Spectacular. Make sure to throw Curveballs at any Pokemon you see as this is part of the whole event's mechanic.

Effect Type Curveball Throw Experience Increased

Spawn Increases in Event

Spawn increases will be implemented for specific Psychic-type Pokemon in the Psychic Spectacular event. It's usually difficult to capture these kinds of Pokemon out and about in the city so this may be an amazing time to hoard all those Pokemon and increase the number of candies you have for them. Evolve your favorite Psychic-type Pokemon and have a better overall team while you complete this list below. Who knows? You might even be able to capture a shiny variant of what's listed below!

Number Name Type #0063 Shiny Abra Psychic #0077 Shiny Galarian Ponyta Psychic #0079 Shiny Slowpoke Water / Psychic #0079 Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Psychic #0096 Shiny Drowzee Psychic #0102 Shiny Exeggcute Grass / Psychic #0203 Shiny Girafarig Normal / Psychic #0280 Shiny Ralts Psychic / Fairy #0307 Shiny Meditite Fighting / Psychic #0325 Shiny Spoink Psychic #0436 Shiny Bronzor Steel / Psychic #0574 Shiny Gothita Psychic #0577 Shiny Solosis Psychic #0605 Shiny Elgyem Psychic

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Specific Egg Hatches

During the event, there will be specific egg hatches that you can get from 7km eggs. This includes your favorite baby Pokemon like Smoochum, Wynaut, Chingling, and Solosis! Make sure to hatch those eggs from September 20 to 24, 2023!

Number Name Type Type of Egg #0238 Shiny Smoochum Ice / P sychic 7km Egg #0360 Shiny Wynaut Psychic 7km Egg #0433 Shiny Chingling Psychic 7km Egg #0577 Shiny Solosis Psychic 7km Egg

New Shiny Pokemon in the Event

One of the best things that these kinds of Pokemon GO events have are new shiny Pokemon that are introduced into the game. Solosis, Duosion, and Reuniclus finally get their time to shine (Get it?) and have shiny variants ported over into the popular augmented reality game, Pokemon GO!

Number Name Type #0577 Shiny Solosis Psychic #0578 Shiny Duosion Psychic #0579 Shiny Reuniclus Psychic

Event-Specific Raid Battles

Band together with your friends and capture these amazing Psychic-type Pokemon in event-specific raid battles that will take place during the Psychic Spectacular event. Powerful raid battles will include Espurr, Alolan Raichu, Galarian Mr. Mime, Braviary, and even a Mega Gardevoir. These Pokemon are all available to battle and shiny variants are expected to appear, too! Don't miss this chance to spell the word PSI with the help of Unowns and up the power scale of your team with these strong Pokemon!

Number Name Type Rank Max CP at Capture #0201 Unown P Psychic ☆ Normal: 677

Boosted: 846 #0201 Unown S Psychic ☆ Normal: 677

Boosted: 846 #0201 Unown I Psychic ☆ Normal: 677

Boosted: 846 #0677 Shiny Espurr Psychic ☆ Normal: 719

Boosted: 899 #0026 Shiny Alolan Raichu Electric / Psychic ☆☆☆ Normal: 1306

Boosted: 1633 #0122 Shiny Galarian Mr. Mime Ice / Psychic ☆☆☆ Normal: 1181

Boosted: 1477 #0628 Shiny Braviary Psychic / Flying ☆☆☆ Normal: 1608

Boosted: 2010 #0282 Shiny Mega Gardevoir Psychic / Fairy Mega Normal: 1767

Boosted: 2209

Event-Exclusive Field Research

In any Pokemon GO event, you will always find event-exclusive Field Research available for completion. Each task yields good rewards for Pokemon Trainers who get to complete the requirements. The items that you get are very useful in-game and can help you elevate your Pokemon's level, retrieve Mega Energy for some specific Pokemon, encounter hard-to-find Pokemon, as well as get the chance to capture them for yourself.

Task Reward Catch 5 Psychic Pokemon Solosis Encounter

Poke Ball x10

Great Ball x5

Ultra Ball x2 Make 10 Curveball Throws Galarian Slowpoke Encounter

Wobbuffet Encounter

Solosis Encounter Make an Excellent Curveball Throw Alakazam Encounter

Metang Encounter

Inkay Encounter Spin 5 Poke Stops or Gyms Solosis Encounter

Pinap Berry x2

Stardust x500 Win a Raid Alakazam Mega Energy x50

Gardevoir Mega Energy x50

Medicham Mega Energy x50

Slowbro Mega Energy x50

Timed Research Introduced in the Event

Among all the Psychic-type Pokemon that are featured in the Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular event, Solosis is definitely the star. This simple task of throwing Curveballs seems easy but don't forget that this is a timed research and has to be completed within the timeframe provided. The best way to go at this is to go into a location where a lot of Pokemon spawn and place a lure to have them pop up everywhere. Complete all the required number of Curveball throws, catch Solosis, earn candies, and evolve Solosis further into the game!

Task Reward Completion Reward Make 5 Curveball Throws Solosis Encounter Solosis Encounter

Poke Ball x30

Egg Incubator x1 Make 10 Curveball Throws Solosis Encounter Make 15 Curveball Throws Solosis Encounter Make 20 Curveball Throws Solosis Encounter Make 25 Curveball Throws Solosis Encounter Make 30 Curveball Throws Solosis Encounter Make 35 Curveball Throws Solosis Encounter Make 42 Curveball Throws Solosis Encounter

Collection Challenge Introduced in the Event

The Collection Challenge is something that we haven't seen in a while during Pokemon GO events. This time around, Trainers get to experience it yet again during the rerun of the Psychic Spectacular event. The objective of this task is pretty simple and straightforward – All you have to do is to capture specific Pokemon during the event, these are Ralts, Abra, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, and Meditite. Evolve them into their 2nd stage and final stage evolutions to be able to complete the task and collect the rewards that it has waiting for you. It will usually yield you Stardust and experience but the really important thing that you should be after for this challenge would be the 100 Mega Energy that you will get to collect for these strong Psychic-type Pokemon namely Gardevoir, Alakazam, Slowbro, and Medicham.

Task Reward Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir Catch a Ralts Stardust x1,000

1,000 XP

Gardevoir Mega Energy x100 Evolve Ralts into a Kirlia Evolve Kirlia into a Gardevoir Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam Catch an Abra Stardust x1,000

1,000 XP

Alakazam Mega Energy x100 Evolve Abra into a Kadabra Evolve Kadabra into an Alakazam Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro Catch a Slowpoke Stardust x1,000

1,000 XP

Slowbro Mega Energy x100 Evolve Slowpoke into a Slowbro Catch a Galarian Slowpoke Marvelous Minds Challenge: Medicham Catch a Meditite Stardust x1,000

1,000 XP

Medicham Mega Energy x100 Evolve Meditite into a Medicham

There are a lot of exciting new things that every Pokemon Trainer would get to enjoy during the latest event of Pokemon GO, Psychic Spectacular. Again, this would be running from September 20 to 24, 2023. Make sure that you complete all the Event-Specific Field Research, Collection Challenges, and participate in all the Event-Specific Raid Battles. Remember to always be aware of your surroundings and enjoy the event.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything Pokemon GO related like this article about Pokemon GO's latest event – Psychic Spectacular and the details you need to know, make sure to check in from time to time here on CluthPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!