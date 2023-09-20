The Pokemon Company and Niantic are definitely reading our minds. They have seen that Trainers are pleading to have another go at the Psychic Spectacular as their latest event on their popular Augmented Reality game, Pokemon GO. Like in any Pokemon GO event, there are Event Bonuses, Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and Pokemon Raids that will provide significant benefit to Trainers who are looking to either increase their team's level, Trainers who are collecting Pokemon that aren't included in their PokeDex yet, as well as casual Trainers who are just really in it to have fun and enjoy the whole spectacle of the event. The Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular event happens this September 20 to 24 and details are all listed below.

A Psychic Spectacular Showcase of Pokemon

Event Effects

During the event, certain effects are boosted in the game to celebrate Psychic Type Pokemon at Pokemon GO's latest event, Psychic Spectacular. In this particular event, Curveballs would be the key to capitalize on and it would definitely play a great role in the Psychic Spectacular. Make sure to throw Curveballs at any Pokemon you see as this is part of the whole event's mechanic.

EffectType
Curveball Throw ExperienceIncreased

Spawn Increases in Event

Spawn increases will be implemented for specific Psychic-type Pokemon in the Psychic Spectacular event. It's usually difficult to capture these kinds of Pokemon out and about in the city so this may be an amazing time to hoard all those Pokemon and increase the number of candies you have for them. Evolve your favorite Psychic-type Pokemon and have a better overall team while you complete this list below. Who knows? You might even be able to capture a shiny variant of what's listed below!

NumberNameType
#0063Shiny AbraPsychic
#0077Shiny Galarian PonytaPsychic
#0079Shiny SlowpokeWater / Psychic
#0079Shiny Galarian SlowpokePsychic
#0096Shiny DrowzeePsychic
#0102Shiny ExeggcuteGrass / Psychic
#0203Shiny GirafarigNormal / Psychic
#0280Shiny RaltsPsychic / Fairy
#0307Shiny MedititeFighting / Psychic
#0325Shiny SpoinkPsychic
#0436Shiny BronzorSteel / Psychic
#0574Shiny GothitaPsychic
#0577Shiny SolosisPsychic
#0605Shiny ElgyemPsychic
Specific Egg Hatches

During the event, there will be specific egg hatches that you can get from 7km eggs. This includes your favorite baby Pokemon like Smoochum, Wynaut, Chingling, and Solosis! Make sure to hatch those eggs from September 20 to 24, 2023!

NumberNameTypeType of Egg
#0238Shiny SmoochumIce / Psychic7km Egg
#0360Shiny WynautPsychic7km Egg
#0433Shiny ChinglingPsychic7km Egg
#0577Shiny SolosisPsychic7km Egg

New Shiny Pokemon in the Event

One of the best things that these kinds of Pokemon GO events have are new shiny Pokemon that are introduced into the game. Solosis, Duosion, and Reuniclus finally get their time to shine (Get it?) and have shiny variants ported over into the popular augmented reality game, Pokemon GO!

NumberNameType
#0577Shiny SolosisPsychic
#0578Shiny DuosionPsychic
#0579Shiny ReuniclusPsychic

Event-Specific Raid Battles

Band together with your friends and capture these amazing Psychic-type Pokemon in event-specific raid battles that will take place during the Psychic Spectacular event. Powerful raid battles will include Espurr, Alolan Raichu, Galarian Mr. Mime, Braviary, and even a Mega Gardevoir. These Pokemon are all available to battle and shiny variants are expected to appear, too! Don't miss this chance to spell the word PSI with the help of Unowns and up the power scale of your team with these strong Pokemon!

NumberNameTypeRankMax CP at Capture
#0201Unown PPsychicNormal: 677
Boosted: 846
#0201Unown SPsychicNormal: 677
Boosted: 846
#0201Unown IPsychicNormal: 677
Boosted: 846
#0677Shiny EspurrPsychicNormal: 719
Boosted: 899
#0026Shiny Alolan RaichuElectric / Psychic☆☆☆Normal: 1306
Boosted: 1633
#0122Shiny Galarian Mr. MimeIce / Psychic☆☆☆Normal: 1181
Boosted: 1477
#0628Shiny BraviaryPsychic / Flying☆☆☆Normal: 1608
Boosted: 2010
#0282Shiny Mega GardevoirPsychic / FairyMegaNormal: 1767
Boosted: 2209

Event-Exclusive Field Research

In any Pokemon GO event, you will always find event-exclusive Field Research available for completion. Each task yields good rewards for Pokemon Trainers who get to complete the requirements. The items that you get are very useful in-game and can help you elevate your Pokemon's level, retrieve Mega Energy for some specific Pokemon, encounter hard-to-find Pokemon, as well as get the chance to capture them for yourself.

TaskReward
Catch 5 Psychic PokemonSolosis Encounter
Poke Ball x10
Great Ball x5
Ultra Ball x2
Make 10 Curveball ThrowsGalarian Slowpoke Encounter
Wobbuffet Encounter
Solosis Encounter
Make an Excellent Curveball ThrowAlakazam Encounter
Metang Encounter
Inkay Encounter
Spin 5 Poke Stops or GymsSolosis Encounter
Pinap Berry x2
Stardust x500
Win a RaidAlakazam Mega Energy x50
Gardevoir Mega Energy x50
Medicham Mega Energy x50
Slowbro Mega Energy x50

Timed Research Introduced in the Event

Among all the Psychic-type Pokemon that are featured in the Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular event, Solosis is definitely the star. This simple task of throwing Curveballs seems easy but don't forget that this is a timed research and has to be completed within the timeframe provided. The best way to go at this is to go into a location where a lot of Pokemon spawn and place a lure to have them pop up everywhere. Complete all the required number of Curveball throws, catch Solosis, earn candies, and evolve Solosis further into the game!

TaskRewardCompletion Reward
Make 5 Curveball ThrowsSolosis EncounterSolosis Encounter
Poke Ball x30
Egg Incubator x1
Make 10 Curveball ThrowsSolosis Encounter
Make 15 Curveball ThrowsSolosis Encounter
Make 20 Curveball ThrowsSolosis Encounter
Make 25 Curveball ThrowsSolosis Encounter
Make 30 Curveball ThrowsSolosis Encounter
Make 35 Curveball ThrowsSolosis Encounter
Make 42 Curveball ThrowsSolosis Encounter

Collection Challenge Introduced in the Event

The Collection Challenge is something that we haven't seen in a while during Pokemon GO events. This time around, Trainers get to experience it yet again during the rerun of the Psychic Spectacular event. The objective of this task is pretty simple and straightforward – All you have to do is to capture specific Pokemon during the event, these are Ralts, Abra, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, and Meditite. Evolve them into their 2nd stage and final stage evolutions to be able to complete the task and collect the rewards that it has waiting for you. It will usually yield you Stardust and experience but the really important thing that you should be after for this challenge would be the 100 Mega Energy that you will get to collect for these strong Psychic-type Pokemon namely Gardevoir, Alakazam, Slowbro, and Medicham.

TaskReward
Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir
Catch a RaltsStardust x1,000
1,000 XP
Gardevoir Mega Energy x100
Evolve Ralts into a Kirlia
Evolve Kirlia into a Gardevoir
Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam
Catch an AbraStardust x1,000
1,000 XP
Alakazam Mega Energy x100
Evolve Abra into a Kadabra
Evolve Kadabra into an Alakazam
Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro
Catch a SlowpokeStardust x1,000
1,000 XP
Slowbro Mega Energy x100
Evolve Slowpoke into a Slowbro
Catch a Galarian Slowpoke
Marvelous Minds Challenge: Medicham
Catch a MedititeStardust x1,000
1,000 XP
Medicham Mega Energy x100
Evolve Meditite into a Medicham

There are a lot of exciting new things that every Pokemon Trainer would get to enjoy during the latest event of Pokemon GO, Psychic Spectacular. Again, this would be running from September 20 to 24, 2023. Make sure that you complete all the Event-Specific Field Research, Collection Challenges, and participate in all the Event-Specific Raid Battles. Remember to always be aware of your surroundings and enjoy the event.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything Pokemon GO related like this article about Pokemon GO's latest event – Psychic Spectacular and the details you need to know, make sure to check in from time to time here on CluthPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!