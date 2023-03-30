Pokemon Go is having another event entitled Spring into Spring this month featuring the debut of Cutiefly and more. Here are more information regarding the event.

Spring is just around the corner and Niantic is joining the festive season with a Pokemon Go spring-themed event coming. A lot of Pokemon Go players are already familiar with the Spring into Spring event as it features a lot of spring-costumed or spring-themed Pokemon that will be encountered in the wild.

As for the Pokemon Go Spring Intro Spring Event of 2023, there will be new cherry blossom variants of the Flower Crown costumes, alongside the debut of Cutiefly and Ribombee. There will also be a Happiny Hoodie Avatar item that will be available during the Spring into Spring 2023 event.

According to the official Pokemon Go page, the Spring into Spring event will begin on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 and will end on Monday, April 10, 2023.

As mentioned already, there will be two brand new Pokemon that will appear in Pokemon Go:

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Ribombee will be acquired by evolving Cutiefly with 50 Cutiefly candies.

Spring into Spring Costumed Pokemon

There will be a list of new Flower Crown costumed Pokemon that will appear in the event, with 2023’s costumes featuring cherry blossoms.

The following Pokemon will appear with cherry blossom Flower Crown costumes:

Pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

Spring into Spring Event Wild Encounters

Here is a list of the Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild on the entire duration of the Spring into Spring 2023 event:

Pikachu (cherry blossom Flower Crown)

Jigglypuff

Eevee (cherry blossom Flower Crown)

Marill

Whismur

Buneary (Flower Crown)

Bunnelby

Cutiefly

Chansey (Flower Crown)

Togetic (Flower Crown)

Spring into Spring Event Raids

The Spring into Spring 2023 event will also include a variety of different raids for trainers to participate in. Here’s a list of the Pokemon you can encounter in each tier of raids:

One-star raids

Pikachu (cherry blossom Flower Crown)

Jigglypuff

Eevee (cherry blossom Flower Crown)

Cutiefly

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Three-star raids

Exeggutor

Alolan Exeggutor

Chansey (Flower Crown)

Togetic (Flower Crown)

Five-star raids

Lugia

Mega raids

Mega Lopunny

Spring into Spring Event Eggs

Here is a list of the available Pokemon that you can hatch from 2km eggs throughout the event:

Eevee (cherry blossom Flower Crown)

Pichu (cherry blossom Flower Crown)

Togepi (Flower Crown)

Azurill

Happiny (Flower Crown)

Munchlax

Riolu

Cutiefly

Spring into Spring Event Field Research Task Encounters

The following Pokémon will be available to encounter when you complete Field Research tasks:

Pikachu (cherry blossom Flower Crown)

Chansey (Flower Crown)

Eevee (cherry blossom Flower Crown)

Togetic (Flower Crown)

Spring into Spring Event Bonuses

Besides getting a lot of Pokemon during the event, there will also be a lot of bonuses to grab. During the Spring into Spring 2023 event, these are the following bonuses that will be in effect:

2x Hatch Candy

Lucky Eggs activated during the event period will last for one hour

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Last but not least, trainers who complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge will receive XP, Stardust, and a Lucky Egg. There will also be a new Avatar item called the Happiny Hoodie will be available from this event onwards.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.