The Pokemon Company and Niantic’s popular augmented reality game, Pokemon GO. Throughout the whole year, the developers would usually align themselves with different popular events and holidays within the calendar and create activities that would keep their fans and players engaged in the game. This brings an opportunity for Pokemon Trainers to enjoy the break and catch their favorite Pokemon in season. They have recently announced its upcoming Halloween event called “Ticket of Treats”. The event will be running for the whole month of October 2023 and Pokemon Trainers may be able to claim rewards until October 29, 11:59 PM local time. Pokemon GO's Halloween 2023 event, Ticket of Treats will feature different ghost-type Pokemon in different Event-Specific Timed Researches. Pokemon like Ultra Beast Guzzlord, Misdreavus, and Phantump will all be having an increased encounter rate so make sure to join in on the fun this spooktacular October!

Ticket of Treats Pokemon GO Event Details

There will be different kinds of activities that Pokemon Trainers can take part of during Ticket of Treats which include Event-Specific Timed Research throughout the whole month of October. Each Thursday will unlock a new Timed Research that you can complete within the month to accomplish them all. Each of the Timed Research will yield you different rewards so make sure that you get to claim all the premium items that are up for grabs that will definitely boost your in-game experience and capture as well as evolve Pokemon that you are looking to add to your team.

How to Join the Pokemon GO Ticket of Treats Event?

For Pokemon Trainers to join the Ticket of Treats Pokemon GO event, you will need to purchase an event ticket that costs $5.00 (Or the equivalent value in your local currency) to access the bonuses and a total of four ticket-exclusive Timed Research opportunities. You are also allowed to gift other Pokemon Trainers that are part of your Friends List as long as you have a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

Take note that these Timed Research expire after a certain period of time. The tasks that are associated with each Timed Research must be claimed before Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:59 PM local time.

Tickets of Treats Bonuses

The following bonuses will be available every day from the time tickets are purchased or gifted until October 31, 2023, 11:59 PM local time.

1.5x additional XP for Pokemon Trainers’ first catch of the day

1.5x additional Stardust for Pokemon Trainers’ first catch of the day

Ticket of Treats Activities

Week 1

Guzzlord returns to five-star Battle Raids so Pokemon Trainers can prepare to take on the Ultra Beast during this Event-Specific Timed Research.

Date: Thursday, October 5, 10:00 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 11:59 PM local time

Activity: Guzzlord Raid Battle

Rewards: x3 Premium Battle Passes and other non-disclosed prizes

Week 2

Pokemon GO celebrates the Harvest festival and will provide everyone a little something to commemorate the event. Pokemon Trainers are blessed with Event-Specific Timed Research to accomplish for the second part of the month-long celebration.

Date: Thursday, October 12, 10:00 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 11:59 PM local time

Activity: Harvest Festival Celebration

Rewards: 1x Mossy Lure, Additional encounters with Large Size and Super-Size Pumpkaboo, and other non-disclosed prizes

Week 3

On the third week of October, players will be acquainted with the ghost-type Pokemon, Phamtump! This Event-Specific Timed Research kicks-off Pokemon GO’s Halloween 2023!

Date: Thursday, October 19, 10:00 AM local time to Tuesday, October 31, 11:59 PM local time

Activity: Event-Specific Timed Research

Rewards: 2x Incubators, Additional encounters with Phantump, and other non-disclosed prizes

Week 4

Celebrate Halloween week with special Event-Specific Timed Research that increases your chance to encounter both Misdreavus and Phantump!

Date: Thursday, October 26, 10:00 AM local time to Tuesday, October 31, 11:59 PM local time

Activity: Event-Specific Timed Research

Rewards: x3 Silver Pinap Berries, x2 Super Incubators, x2 Rare Candies, Additional Encounters with Misdreavus and Phantump, and other non-disclosed prizes

Besides the Ticket of Treats event in Pokemon GO, there are a whole lot more events that you can partake in as well! There are new Community Day events every week throughout the year as well as the Psychic Spectacular, Detective Pikachu Returns, and a whole lot more. By joining all these events and opportunities to earn the most in-game premium items as well as opportunities in encountering and capturing strong and rare Pokemon that you can use in Battle Raids, Gym Battles, Competitions, and more in Pokemon GO.

Best of luck, Trainers!