There has been news circulating that a new Pokemon short titled Journey of Dreaming together has been announced but it is exclusive to China. Although there is no official news yet on whether or not this Short will be released globally, we would definitely want to see how it goes!

Let the Nostalgia Kick In

The new and latest Pokemon Journey of Dreaming Together short as mentioned will be released in China on February 28 and the promotional poster has brought in a wave of nostalgia that we definitely thought we didn’t need. As shared on the Chinese social network, Weibo, PokeJungle shared on Twitter the poster that features a boy with his Gameboy looking up at all sorts of iconic places from the Pokemon series with some of the famous Pokemon like Pikachu, Charizard, Mewtwo, Lapras, Tsareena, Yveltal, Lycanroc (Midnight Form) and Psyduck. The poster also features different generations of Nintendo handheld consoles like the Gameboy, Gameboy Color, Gameboy Advance, Nintendo DS, and Nintendo DS Lite.

Pokémon has posted a new graphic on Chinese social network Weibo for a new animated piece called "Journey of Dreams". We should know more soon! pic.twitter.com/d6aB6b4XnJ — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) February 23, 2023

As much as we want to know more information about the new and latest Pokemon Journey of Dreaming Together short, there aren’t any that are available yet. With the uncertainty of this short video being shown outside China, we’re all left wondering whether there will be a chance to view the Short either. Either way, we’ll let you know if there will be an international release once the word is out.

Of course, this coincides with a day after this year’s National Pokemon Day. Pokemon Day 2023 will be kicking off its celebration starting February 27, 2023, and will be featuring a lot of different events online, on-site, and in-game. Currently, we only know of the Pokemon Together campaign that features all different Trainers from around the world. Other than that, we have the Pikachu Pokemon Tera Raid Battle running today until February 27 as well as the selling of the ultra-rare, high-value Pikachu Illustrator Pokemon Card on eBay.

We’re more than excited to see other things unfold for this year’s Pokemon Day 2023. More on the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to check in from time to time.

Best of luck, Trainers!