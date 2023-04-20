A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be releasing its latest update, version 1.3 and we have gotten all of it in the record. For those that are wondering what changes there are, here are all the details that you need to know in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 1.3 Patch Notes. The patch is available for download this April 20, 2023.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 1.3 Patch Notes Update

There are several fixes to the game that brought a little bit of balance to the game. Feature adjustments are also in check to help give Trainers a more smoother and balanced experience as they play the latest game of the Pokemon franchise. Take note, that you will have to go online for the game to be updated.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players who caught an Egg by mistake in Version 1.1 instead of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves can now catch those Pokemon during the event repeat

A change has been made to the deadline for entries for Friendly Competitions, which are found in the Online Competitions section of the Battle Stadium.

Before this change: Entries were allowed until the Friendly Competition began.

After this change: Entries will be allowed until the Friendly Competition ends.

Feature Adjustments

Link Battles Fixed a bug in Link Battles where selecting Swap in just before the selection timer reached zero could fail to switch in the selected Pokemon and subsequently cause switching — and the battle itself — to act abnormally. Fixed a bug in Link Battles where once the remaining time for the battle was under one minute, it would no longer be displayed where it was supposed to. Fixed a bug that occurred in Link Battles where, depending on the move being used at the time a Pokemon fainted, the amount of time a Trainer received to select their next Pokemon was reduced.

Battles Fixed a bug where the Cud Chew Ability would trigger again once every two turns after it triggered the first time, contrary to what is written in the Ability description. Fixed a bug that occurred when Zoroark Terastallized while using its Illusion Ability to disguise itself as another Pokemon. On the Check Status screen, the Terastallized Zoroark’s type would display as the original type of the Pokemon it had disguised itself as, rather than Zoroark’s Tera Type. Fixed a bug that occurred when Zoroark used its Illusion Ability to disguise itself as another Pokemon that had already Terastallized. This bug caused Zoroark’s type on the Check Status screen to incorrectly display as the Tera Type of the Pokemon Zoroark had disguised itself as. Fixed a bug in Double Battles with moves that cause stat changes for the Pokemon using the moves. This bug caused the stat changes to incorrectly happen twice if the user hit two opposing Pokemon with the move while an opposing Pokemon was behind a Substitute.

Pokemon GO Connectivity Fixed the main issue causing the game to crash on the screen used to pair with a Pokemon GO account.

Other Fixed a bug affecting Trainers who received Hisuian Zoroark from the Mystery Gift screen as a special early-purchase bonus for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet without first having seen Zoroark in their game. This bug caused Zoroark to be incorrectly displayed as registered in these Trainers’ Pokédexes. Other select bug fixes have been implemented.



Make sure to tune in from time to time to get the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!