Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers can redeem limited-time Mystery Gift codes to claim promotional Pokemon and various items timed in December and here’s how to get them. All the codes will be available for taking during the month of December.

Mystery Gifts are offered by The Pokemon Company to give back to the community with exciting freebies in the form of rare Pokemon and exclusive limited-edition items for players to claim. These will help them prepare for their Pokemon journey or help them complete their Pokedex in no time. All they have to do is have an internet connection on their devices and redeem the Mystery Gift codes given. Here is a step by step

How to redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Redeeming these mystery gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is pretty much straightforward. Like some of the earlier versions, you can only get all your freebies when you get to a point in the game. In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you have to reach the first Pokemon Center in Los Platos where you will be able to claim all the rewards you’ve redeemed with the mystery gift codes. You need to talk to the Pokemon Center staff and you may now claim all your Mystery Gifts. Here’s a more detailed step by step instructions for redeeming the codes. After opening Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, open the game menu Select ‘Poke Portal‘ on the right side of the menu. Select the ‘Mystery Gift‘ option found on the bottom of the menu. Choose which method you want to use to receive a gift. This will vary depending on the available method. In this case, you will be given a code so select the ‘Get With Code/Password‘ option. You can now claim your gift to enjoy. Once you’ve claimed the code, the claimed Pokemon will be added to your Party or your Pokemon Boxes if there is no available room in your party. If you’ve claimed any items, they will be sent straight to your Bag for your usage.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes for December 2022

There are currently five mystery gift codes for Trainers to redeem in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here is a list of all the codes that are available for redeeming this December 2022:

CODE REWARD EXPIRATION DATE READY4RA1D 20,000 League Points January 31, 2023 HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL 10x Peanut Butter / 10x Proscuitto / 10x Hamburger / 10x Cream Cheese / 10x Noodles / 10x Rice January 31, 2023 Pre-Order Bonus(user-specific code)* Adventure Set(Potion x10, Full Heal x5, Revive x3, Ether x3, Rare Candy x1, Nugget x1) March 7, 2023 Pre-Order Bonus(Get via Internet) Flying Tera Type Pikachu March 7, 2023 HAPPYH0L1DAYS 50 Tera Ice Shards December 25, 2022

Some of the codes will give you items to benefit you in raids and your Pokemon journey, while other will give materials that would help you get the best possible Pokemon you want in your team by adjusting their Tera type. Not only that, you will also get ingredients to craft most of the Sandwich recipes in the game. They both expire on January 31, 2023.

The Pre-Order bonus will end on March 7, 2023 so be sure to claim it before it expires. The Adventure Set as well as Flying Tera Type Pikachu will be the items redeemable for the Pre-Order bonus.

These are limited-time Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes that can be claimed in December 2022 so be sure to claim yours immediately!

