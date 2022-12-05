By Zen Angeles · 3 min read

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers are once again able to team up with other players in Tera Raid Battles, similar to Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Max Raids. Within those Tera Raid Battles, we have Tera Raid Events that would give you a specific type of Pokemon with a specific Tera type. Here are the details on what special Pokemon is available on each version and when they are available for the events.



In the latest installment of one of the biggest game franchises, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a new mode of cooperative battle challenge for trainers to enjoy with their friends or random encounters. These are called Tera Raid Battles where they will feature a rotating selection of extremely powerful Pokemon, each possessing a different Tera Type for each encounter. Much similar to the Max Raid Dens lighting up, trainers are to find these Tera Crystals scattered around the map to team up Pokemon based on the Raid’s difficulty. There are specific Pokemon that will be featured in rotating events, which can make it easier for hunting powerful Tera type Pokemons. Here are all the details on the current active Tera Raid Events and the Raid Events that have already ended.



Active Tera Raid Events

Here are all upcoming or active Tera Raid Battle events for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

POKEMON TERA CRYSTAL TYPE TERA TYPE EVENT DATESTART EVENT DATEEND Tyranitar (Pokemon Scarlet) Normal Tera Crystal Random December 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM PST December 11, 2022, at 3:59 PM PST Salamence (Pokemon Violet) Normal Tera Crystal Random December 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM PST December 11, 2022, at 3:59 PM PST Charizard (Both Versions) Black Crystal Dragon December 15, 2022, at 4:00 PM PST December 18, 2022, at 3:59 PM PST

Past Tera Raid Events

Below are Tera Raid Battle events that are already done for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

POKEMON TERA CRYSTAL TYPE TERA TYPE EVENT DATESTART EVENT DATEEND Charizard (Both Versions) Black Crystal Dragon December 1, 2022, at 4:00 PM PST December 4, 2022, at 3:59 PM PST Eevee (Both Versions) Normal Tera Crystal Random November 25, 2022, at 4:00 PM PST November 27, 2022, at 3:49 PM PST

You can still catch the active Pokemon indicated in the Tera Raid Event if you want to catch powerful Pokemons with immediate Tera types. There is an upcoming event that would give you a Tyranitar in Pokemon Scarlet and a Salamence in Pokemon Violet starting December 8, 2022, 4:00 PM PST. If you’ve missed getting a Dragon Tera type Charizard last December 1-4, 2022, you also have a chance of bagging one at December 15, 2022, 4:00 PM PST as well. These are the current Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Events that will happen 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on the next Tera Raid Events.

