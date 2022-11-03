Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith Expansion has amazing art

A newly-announced special expansion for Pokemon TCG called Crown Zenith has some really amazing-looking Galarian Gallery cards.

The Pokemon Company announced a new special expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) called Crown Zenith, releasing worldwide on January 20, 2023.

What’s so special about this special expansion? This special expansion will be very aesthetic, all with amazing cards with new art styles and unique illustrations. The set will have an emphasis on alternate art cards, including the first-ever special art Pokemon VSTAR.

The Galarian Gallery also debuts in this special expansion set – a subset of 70 cards with special illustrations that showcase the uniqueness of each featured Pokemon and character. The subset will highlight regular Pokemon, Pokemon V, Pokemon VMAX, Pokemon VSTAR, and Supporter cards. The subset will also have prized cards like Mewtwo VSTAR, Darkrai VSTAR, and Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR in the Gallery.

With Crown Zenith, players will also have the chance to collect and connect nine different Galarian Gallery cards to reveal a larger image.

Noteworthy cards from the expansion include:

17 Pokémon V

Five Pokémon VMAX

Eight Pokémon VSTAR including Zacian VSTAR and Zamazenta VSTAR

Three Radiant Pokémon featuring Shiny Charizard, Shiny Charjabug and Shiny Eternatus

Cards from Crown Zenith will be available in the following products:

Elite Trainer Box (available January 20, 2023): Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR and various gameplay accessories

Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR and various gameplay accessories Crown Zenith Collection—Regieleki V or Regidrago V (available January 20, 2023): Includes four booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V and one non-V foil promo card

Includes four booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V and one non-V foil promo card Mini Tins (available February 17, 2023): Includes two booster packs and one sticker sheet

Includes two booster packs and one sticker sheet Crown Zenith Special Collection—Pikachu VMAX (available February 17, 2023): Includes five booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V

Includes five booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V Tins (available March 17, 2023): Includes five booster packs and one full art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres

Includes five booster packs and one full art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Includes three booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes fivebooster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card

Includes fivebooster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves

That’s all we know so far about Pokemon TCG special expansion Crown Zenith. For more on Pokemon cards, click here.