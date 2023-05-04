A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) Live will finally leave its beta testing and is launching globally this June 8, 2023. Now that the game is poised to provide a better and smoother experience to all Pokemon TCG fans, we are all excited to see the development of the latest Pokemon TCG game given that they have shifted their developers to focus on the newer game and sunset the older version which is Pokemon TCG Online.

Pokemon TCG Live Goes “Live” Soon

The Pokemon Company International has officially announced that the Pokemon Trading Card Game Live will launch globally by June 8, 2023, at 10:00 am PDT. This will officially allow Trainers to collect and battle with new Pokemon ex and Tera Pokemon ex cards as it will be alongside the digital release of Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved expansion. In addition to this announcement, Trainers that will log in and play the game between May 2, 2023, to June 6, 2023, will receive unique customization accessories including a commemorative coin, exclusively designed card sleeves, and an exclusive deck box to match.

Although migrating your files from Pokemon TCG Online may seem tedious, make sure that you sync your data to Pokemon TCG Live as soon as possible since Pokemon TCG Online will be shut down on June 5, 2023 (just a few days away from becoming a reality).

For starters, the first basic and essential thing you should do in Pokemon TCG Live is to migrate your account. Once you have finally decided to migrate all your cards to Pokemon TCG Live, you will need to relinquish your old Pokemon TCG Online account to it. It may sound risky but it is finally time for you to do it. You can transfer unopened booster packs as well in exchange for crystals that you can use in Pokemon TCG Live.

The breakdown is as follows:

1 to 9 unopened items in the Pokémon TCG Online = 500 Crystals awarded in Pokémon TCG Live

10 to 24 unopened items = 1,100 Crystals

25 to 49 unopened items = 2,250 Crystals

50 to 124 unopened items = 4,700 Crystals

Make sure that you maximize the playing experience that you can get out of your old account towards the newer version of the game. Although fans (including ourselves) are still clamoring for a better gaming experience with the new Pokemon TCG Live application, we will see if improvements have been done after the beta stage is done by June 6, 2023. Previous versions of the game made certain iOS and Android d1evices heat up so much just by playing a few rounds in one match and would tend to go clunky which forces the mobile phone close the application to protect itself. Now, we may see fewer of those problems given that the beta stage is almost over.

If you are a new player to the game or are just getting back into the game, of course, we have all the things that you will need to be put back on track for this! Make sure to check out the best decks in the current meta which involves utilizing the Miraidon ex engine, the Regileki V engine, the Gardevoir ex engine, and a whole lot more. We also have made sure to list down the top 5 most expensive cards in the latest expansion, Scarlet and Violet.

We are expecting great things from The Pokemon Company International, especially for Pokemon TCG Trainers. More on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon TCG Live Launching Globally, and more here on ClutchPoints Gaming.

As always, we wish you the best of luck, Trainers!