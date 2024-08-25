For the third year in a row, Pokemon TCG is back with Trick or Trade BOOster Bundles, featuring cards with Halloween-inspired artworks and Pikachu holo-stamps coming from recent expansion sets. You can find out where to buy the Pokeween-themed bundle here, along with the market price for the BOOster bundles.

Where to Buy Pokemon TCG Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle

Pokemon TCG Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle is available officially in Pokemon Centers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, which is also where players can find all official Pokemon merchandise, including new Pokémon Center Halloween Merchandise. They retail for $14.99 and can be purchased from the Pokemon Center website starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

This year's version of the bundle contains 35 mini packs with three cards each. The official press statement from the Pokemon Company reads:

“Trainers can also celebrate Pokéween with the upcoming launch of the 2024 edition of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG): Trick or Trade BOOster Bundles, available beginning Aug. 30. The popular Pokémon TCG: Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle includes an assortment of mini booster packs that provide kids and parents with a fun alternative to candy for trick-or-treaters. Each Pokémon TCG: Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle includes 35 mini packs, each containing three colorful cards — embellished with a Pikachu jack-o’-lantern stamp — from the bestselling Pokémon TCG.”

Players can also find the bundle on Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, and Target, available now between $14.99 and $16.99 for pre-order or pre-sale.

Comparing this year's Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle to last year's and 2022's

There are a couple of differences between this year's bundle compared to the last two years. This year is retailing for $14.99 and contains 35 booster packs with 3 cards each, for a total of 105 cards per bundle. Last year had 50 booster packs with 3 cards each, for a total of 150 cards, for $19.99. Finally, 2022's, the first iteration, contained 40 booster packs with 3 cards each for $14.99.

Will you be getting this year's BOOster Bundles?