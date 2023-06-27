Ash Ketchum and Pikachu make their debut as World Champions over on Netflix as Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is now available on the streaming platform!

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series on Netflix

The Pokemon Company International shared that the third batch of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series has finally dropped over on Netflix and is now available for streaming. This batch features Ash Ketchum's legendary journey together with Pikachu as they face their greatest battle against Leon, the current Monarch in the Pokemon World Coronation Series.

The globally popular animated series finally comes to its last stop as Ash and Pikachu face great adversity which is Leon and his Charizard. During this time, we can also see Goh complete his dream of encountering the ever-elusive legendary Pokemon, Mew, during his mission with the rest of Project Mew where Ash's original rival, Gary is also a part of. Chloe on the other hand is still figuring out which Eeveelution to take for her partner Pokemon. Will they be able to achieve their dreams or will they fall short and have another go at it in the future? Make sure to view the third and latest batch of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series on Netflix to find out!

Also, The Pokemon Company International has shared that special episodes will be done to commemorate the ending of the 25-year-long journey of our favorite characters which will be made available on a later date so do make sure to watch out for that as well!

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What is the series all about?

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is the final animated series that features Ash Ketchum and Pikachu as the main protagonist of the series. In this series, Ash is accompanied by his co-lab assistant, Goh, who dreams to catch all sorts of Pokemon and to finally see and catch the legendary Pokemon, Mew. Chloe, the daughter of Professor Cerise who has taken in Ash and Goh, joins both Ash and Goh as she finds out about the different Eeveelutions that her partner Eevee can take once it has decided to evolve into a certain type. The series as mentioned, is the final series after Ash's 25-year-long journey. Non-stop action, familiar faces from journeys past, and more Pokemon to discover are here on the series with Ash Ketchum and Pikachu.

Want more Pokemon-related content? Make sure to check in on ClutchPoints Gaming from time to time to get the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything Pokemon!

Best of luck, Trainers!