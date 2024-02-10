Super Bowl 58 is upon us! FanDuel offers a list of the most popular bets, parlays, and same-game parlays (SGPs) that users are betting on.

Super Bowl 58 is upon us! Every day, FanDuel offers a list of the most popular bets, parlays, and same-game parlays (SGPs) that users are betting on. These wagers can be found under the “explore” tab on the FanDuel mobile app, and the wagers are preselected for bettors to easily add to their Betslip.

Let’s take a look at the most popular SGPs FanDuel is offering for Super Bowl 58 and decide which ones are worth betting on, and which ones should be avoided.

SGP #1 – Travis Kelce & Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown Scorers

Odds: +176 ($10 wager wins $17.66)

I think that both of these players are likely to score touchdowns. This is a fair price that is reflective of the risk, and as such this parlay is one that I will be adding to my betslip this weekend.

Bet or Pass: Bet

SGP #2 – Travis Kelce & Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown Scorers, Patrick Mahomes & Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards Each

Odds: +594 ($10 wager wins $59.47)

This is my top choice of all the pre-selected parlays that are featured for bettors to choose from. Kelce and McCaffrey are the two most likely players to score touchdowns for their respective teams. Kelce has been on a tear in this year's playoffs, and McCaffrey is averaging more than a touchdown per game throughout the season, including a spectacular two-touchdown performance against the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, Mahomes and Purdy both have an excellent shot at racking up at least 250 passing yards. Let's start with Mahomes. He is arguably the best quarterback in all of football and he has been excellent lately. Due to San Francisco's excellent run defense, the Chiefs are likely to need a big game from Mahomes to win the Super Bowl. With everything on the line, they will trust their franchise quarterback to air it out and win the game with his arm. Mahomes should have every chance to reach the 250-yard threshold for this bet to cash.

Now, let's take a look at why Purdy can do his part for this parlay to hit. Purdy has more help around him, as Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best running back in the league. This means that Purdy is likely going to be the weak link in this parlay. However, he still has a good chance to do his part for bettors to cash in on the parlay.

One of Purdy's best skills is his ability to recognize pressure and find his check-down option. Purdy is a good player on his own, but in reality, his best skill is his recognition of the plethora of playmakers surrounding him and his ability to get the ball to them in space where they can do damage.

Between tight end George Kittle, wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, and the aforementioned McCaffrey, Purdy has an embarrassment of riches surrounding him. To his credit, he knows how to get them the ball in space.

Bet or Pass: Bet

SGP #3 – Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey, Isiah Pacheco & George Kittle Anytime Touchdown Scorers

Odds: +1466 ($10 wager wins $146.67)

I’m not a big fan of this parlay. It isn’t necessarily a bad parlay to choose by any means, but it just seems too risky for the payout. There are so many players on the field offensively that can score, and picking four players to score for this payout seems a bit too risky.

There are many other variations of this parlay that can be built to similar odds using alternate lines, or other rushing, receiving, or passing alternate props.

Anytime touchdown scorers aren’t inherently bad bets. When used strategically, they can help to bolster a parlay, or they can be used as part of developing a longshot parlay. That being said, those longshot parlays are often referred to as lottery tickets for a reason.

However, the more of them that you put into one parlay, the more you are playing with fire. With four individual anytime touchdown scorer props in one bet, we are getting close to lottery ticket territory. These odds are not attractive enough for a lottery ticket parlay.

The only way I would consider playing this parlay is by adding a few additional legs to it that make the odds more reflective of the risk. For example, adding a play on the total at -110 and the Chiefs moneyline at +110 would bring the total value of the bet to +3342, more than doubling the potential payout.

At +3342, that wager would be worth the risk. However, as the 4-leg parlay is listed, I would pass. If the odds were closer to +1800 for the original four legs, it would be easier to justify rolling the dice on it.

Bet or Pass: Pass

SGP #4 – Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey & Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown Scorers

Odds: +432 ($10 wager wins $43.20)

I’ll be staying away from this parlay. There are too many variables at play, and the odds listed do not reflect the risk that bettors will be taking on by backing this parlay.

I would need at least +600 odds to consider taking this bet.

Bet or Pass: Pass

SGP #5 – Christian McCaffrey & Brandon Aiyuk Anytime Touchdown Scorers, Brock Purdy 300+ Passing Yards & Brock Purdy 2+ Passing TDs

Odds: +1091 ($10 wager wins $109.13)

If you think that the 49ers are going to win this game, it may be worth it for you to roll the dice on this parlay. Better's backing the Chiefs to win likely won't find much value in this play, but if you are somebody who expects the 49ers to win, these are the kind of individual player outcomes that could logically lead to a 49ers victory.

Bet or Pass: If you think the 49ers will win in a shootout, Bet. Otherwise, Pass.