Former England and Man United Star Phil Neville Takes Over as Portland Timbers Manager | Exciting Challenges Await in Multi-Year Deal.

Former England and Manchester United defender Phil Neville is set to take the reins as the new manager of the Portland Timbers in a deal extending until 2026. This appointment follows his departure from Inter Miami in June, and Neville is eagerly anticipating the challenge that lies ahead.

The former Manchester United man expressed enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am massively excited about the challenge ahead.” He believes that the Portland Timbers, the club, and the city align perfectly with his vision for the future.

However, Neville's arrival was not without controversy, as a Portland Timbers fan group had expressed their disappointment in the club being linked with him due to what they described as a “history of sexist statements.” Neville had previously apologized for past tweets about women after taking on the role of England women's head coach in 2018.

In response, Neville emphasized the significance of the fans, acknowledging their intensity and support as crucial to the club's success. He believes that the journey ahead will be something truly special.

Neville's coaching career has seen him at the helm of the England women's team from 2018 to 2021 before moving to Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami. His stint with Inter Miami ended in disappointment, with the club occupying the bottom position in the Eastern Conference following a string of 10 defeats in 13 games.

The Portland Timbers' general manager, Ned Grabavoy, expressed his confidence in Neville's character and leadership qualities, emphasizing that he is the right person to guide the team forward as they work toward sustained success. Neville's diverse coaching experience and ambition to evolve make him a fitting choice for the Timbers as they embark on a new chapter in their journey.