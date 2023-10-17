In football, certain individuals transcend the boundaries of time and leave an indelible mark on the sport. One such luminary is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, a name that resonates with football enthusiasts around the globe. His compatriot and teammate, Bruno Fernandes, recently offered insight into the former Real Madrid man's relentless drive to adapt to the current Portugal team and leave an unparalleled legacy in world football.

Ronaldo and Fernandes have shared the field for their national team, Portugal, and during a 15-month stint at Manchester United, forging a unique connection beyond their shared nationality. Their journey together began even earlier, as they honed their skills at Sporting, their home nation's beloved club.

Ronaldo's record-breaking exploits in international football have been nothing short of extraordinary. In 2021, he etched his name as the highest-ever international goalscorer, notching 125 goals in 202 appearances for Portugal. Leading his nation as captain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo aspires to grace one more major tournament after his triumph at the 2016 European Championships.

The superstar's ambition knows no bounds, with reports suggesting he's aiming to extend his playing career until 2027. This determination comes even though he'll be 41 when the next World Cup rolls around.

Following a recent match in which Ronaldo bagged two goals against Slovakia, Bruno Fernandes emphasized the global impact of his legendary teammate. “We're all aware of it,” he stated, acknowledging Ronaldo's significance in shaping the future of Portuguese football. “Everything that Ronaldo achieved abroad meant our name was more feared,” Fernandes added, highlighting the respect and recognition Portugal gained due to Ronaldo's exploits.

Bruno Fernandes even doubted another Portuguese player of Ronaldo's stature could emerge. “Obviously these tributes are nice to see, but he has made history, not only for Portugal but also in the world of football,” Fernandes remarked, recognizing the uniqueness of Ronaldo's achievements.

As the world speculates about Ronaldo's future, Fernandes reminds us that all players must adapt and evolve as they age, and Ronaldo is no exception. He concludes with unwavering support for the living legend, emphasizing that despite age, Ronaldo excels at what he does best: scoring goals.

Portugal has been fortunate to witness Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary career, and as fans, we should savor every moment, for the chance to witness another such talent is indeed unlikely. Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy in Portuguese and world football is a treasure that will endure for generations to come.