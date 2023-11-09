Unveiling the drama behind decision: Fernando Santos' move to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal's 2022 World Cup sparks debate.

Fernando Santos, the former coach of the Portuguese national team, faces scrutiny over his decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a move that marked the conclusion of his tenure. Despite the historic significance of sidelining Portugal's greatest player, Santos staunchly defends his choice, portraying it as a strategic decision for the team's overall benefit. In an interview with A Bola, Santos delves into the complexity of the decision, acknowledging personal and friendship factors while emphasizing the team's collective belief in winning the World Cup.

The coach navigates the delicate balance between individual star power and team dynamics, hinting that Ronaldo might have featured in the starting lineup if Portugal had advanced further in the tournament. Santos justifies the decision by pointing to discussions within the technical staff and the team's shared conviction in their championship potential. The narrative gains complexity with Santos's earlier choice to bench Ronaldo against Switzerland, where Portugal secured a resounding 6-1 victory.

Santos highlights the physical aspect as a crucial factor, citing Ronaldo's perceived lack of rhythm during the World Cup and the team's efforts to build his form in pre-tournament matches. Despite attempts to provide Ronaldo with the necessary rhythm, Santos defends his decision as a strategic move for the team's success. The aftermath of this decision has ignited discussions about coaching strategies, team dynamics, and the potential implications for Ronaldo's World Cup legacy. As speculation lingers about Ronaldo's international future, Santos remains hopeful that time will bring clarity and understanding to the controversial choice that might have marked the end of an era.