Guimaraes hosts the Lisbon club in Portugal’s Primeira Liga! It’s time to check our Portuguese Liga odds series, starring our Vitoria-Sporting prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

The Conquerors seek to end a run of five winless games as they head back home here in the Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium. Vitoria was outscored by 11 goals in the past five games, including a 2-1 loss to Famalicao last timeout.

Sporting Lisbon will be adamant to finish in the top five in Portugal after an unfortunate exit in the Europa League. The Lions tied with Juventus in the second leg, but the Italian club proceeds to the next round after getting 1-0 ahead in the first leg.

Here are the Vitoria-Sporting soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Portuguese Liga Odds: Vitoria-Sporting Odds

Vitoria de Guimarães: +600

Sporting Lisbon: -250

Draw: +330

Over 2.5 Goals: -130

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch Vitoria vs. Sporting

TV: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 3:15 PM ET / 12:15 PM PT

Why Vitoria Can Beat Sporting

The hosts have endured a poor run in their recent league games and have suffered defeats in four of their last five games. In their previous outing, they suffered a 2-1 away defeat against Famalicao, who jumped to sixth place at their expense in the league table. In that game, Vitória Guimarães managed to get 59% possession, 16 shots at goal, and 10 corner kicks. The only player on the scoresheet for Vitória Guimarães was Daniel Silva, whose lone effort was not enough to match the efforts of Jhonder Cadiz and Francisco Moura.

Vitoria has failed to score in their last two home games in the Primeira Liga. They have just one win to their name against the visitors since 2014, with that victory coming at home in 2018. Os Conquistadores will be looking for a better outing at home, where they have an 8-3-3 record. They have also scored 14 goals at home, one better than their travel records.

Sporting have got the better of Guimaraes of late, winning seven and drawing one of their last eight Primeira Liga matches with os Conquistadores still looking for their first league win in encounters between the two sides since December 2018. The Conquerors can take inspiration from that match where Antonio Jose De Carvalho scored the sole goal of the game.

Manager Moreno is looking for his first win against Sporting CP. However, this match will see a number of players in the south due to injuries and suspensions. Ibrahima Bamba, Jorge Fernandes, Bruno Varela, Ze Carlos, and Andre Amaro are the names who are unavailable because of injuries while Bruno Gaspar and Tiago Silva are ruled out because of a suspension.

Allison Safira is expected to lead the line for Vitoria Guimaraes. He has five goals and one assist this season. Andre Silva, Nelson Luz, Anderson Silva, and Jota Silva should also look to add to their combined 12-goal tally. 19 different players have provided at least one goal or assist for Os Vimaranenses.

Why Sporting Can Beat Vitoria

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight league outings. They were held to a 1-1 draw by fifth-placed Arouca last time around. Antony gave Arouca the lead in the first half which was canceled out by Pedro Gonçalves’s 87th-minute penalty. In European competition, they played out a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. They fell just short of sealing their place in the semi-finals as they were eliminated 2-1 on aggregate.

The Leões head into the match on a six-match unbeaten run in their travels. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last five away games. Sporting looks to add one or three points to their 7-3-4 away record in Portugal, where they also managed to smash 21 goals.

The exit from the Europa League at the hands of Juventus brings the spotlight back to the Primeira Liga. Moreover, Sporting Lisbon’s Champions League dream is over after their exit from the Europa League because the Lions have little chance of closing the 10-point gap to third place in the final six games of the league season. Sporting Braga is currently having 68 points, while Benfica and Porto are on top with 74 and 70 points, respectively.

There are rumors about manager Ruben Amorim leaving and more top players than usual are likely to be sold to make up for the shortfall in income. That makes them a tricky proposition betting-wise for the rest of a campaign that could easily peter out into mediocrity. However, Monday’s trip to the Castle to face Vitoria presents Amorim’s side with a chance to claim a win because the hosts are in their worst form of the season.

Daniel Braganca, Jovane Cabral, Paulinho, and Jeremiah St. Juste are missing from action because of injuries. Pedro Goncalves is expected to lead the line as he tops the club with 14 goals and nine assists. Marcus Edwards and Nuno Santos are also looking to add more to their combined 23 goal involvements. As a squad, the Lions average 2.0 goals per game thanks to their 63% ball possession, 16.4 total shots, and 7.1 corner kicks per match.

Final Vitoria-Sporting Prediction & Pick

This game will be a good chance for Vitoria to inflict some damage on the top club from Lisbon, but they are just not in the right moment to cause an upset win. Considering the hosts’ poor form and Sporting’s recent away record, we expect the visitors to come out on top.

Final Vitoria-Sporting Prediction & Pick: Sporting (-250), Over 2.5 goals (-130)