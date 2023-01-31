The Tekken community is stirring up conversations as it speculates its new guest character and we are loving it! Will Baki Hanma from Baki the Grappler make his way to the King of the Iron Fist Tournament via Tekken 8?

Tekken 8 Gameplay

For those that don’t know, Tekken 8 is a fighting game where players choose from the pool of characters and use them to fight against their opponents. Each character is unique in design and represents a certain fighting style to battle their opponent. Players may opt to try different sets of moves on a specific character whether it’s a combination of punching, kicking, grappling, slicing them with weapons, or even shooting them with guns. As of the current game, Tekken 7, there are 54 different characters that you can choose from. While some of them are collaborations with other franchises, we are bound to see more new guest characters in Tekken 8.

Guest Characters

In Tekken 7, we have seen the collaboration with Street Fighter where the guest character of Akuma comes into play in the franchise. With this collaboration, we can expect possible new guest characters in Tekken 8 to be from other famous franchises like what Reddit user Dha_sheep speculated Baki Hanma of Baki the Grappler to maybe make his way to Tekken 8. Will we see other famous characters from Anime or Video games come to Tekken?

Tekken 8 Story

Coming from the end of the storyline of Tekken 7, Tekken 8 picks up from the battle of the father-and-son combo of Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, which has already been going on for quite a while in the series. We’ve seen trailers that on the latest installment of the series, Jun Kazama is expected to make a comeback so it would be interesting to see all three characters smash it out in the tournament. Until the game’s release, we will just have to wait and see how everything unfolds from there.

Tekken 8 Release Date

Bandai Namco announced that the game could launch sometime in late 2023. The official website says that the game is powered by Unreal Engine 5 and will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

For more Tekken-related news, click here.