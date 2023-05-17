American singer and rapper Post Malone recently made headlines with a heartwarming act of generosity towards a talented Scottish singer, Gregor Hunter Coleman. The encounter took place at Glasgow’s Wunderbar on May 12, where Post caught Coleman’s captivating performance, per Billboard.

After finishing his set, Coleman was invited to meet Post personally. Recalling the encounter to BBC Scotland, Coleman mentioned that Post offered him a drink, to which he declined, explaining that he was saving money for a house. “Which was daft, my mates were, like, why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?”

During their conversation, Post inquired about Coleman’s performance fee, to which Coleman replied that he would perform for free, considering it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It was during this conversation that Post made the unexpected offer to assist Coleman with his house deposit.

The two musicians exchanged contact information, and Coleman expressed his eagerness to share his music with his newfound friend. As for the exact amount donated by Post Malone, Coleman has chosen to keep it private. Taking to social media, he described the encounter as a life-changing experience, stating that the time spent with Post and their musical jam session was transformative.

With this extraordinary gesture, Posty has not only showcased his talent as a musician but also demonstrated his willingness to support and uplift fellow artists. For Gregor Hunter Coleman, this unexpected encounter has provided an incredible opportunity to pursue his dreams, leaving him inspired and motivated to embark on a promising musical journey.