Potionomics Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Potionomics puts you in the shoes of a rookie potion brewer as she aims to make the strongest of potions for the strongest of adventurers. Keep reading to learn more about Potionomics, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Potionomics Release Date: October 17, 2022

Potionomics will release on October 17, 2022. It is available on PC.

Potionomics gameplay

Potionomics is half deck-building game, half business management. As a potion maker, it is your job to craft potions that you can sell to your customers. Potion making involves placing ingredients inside of a cauldron and boiling them. Each ingredient has a certain amount of magimins in them, which come in five different types. When crafting potions, players must make sure that the magimins inside of the cauldron match the ratios needed for the potions they are making. Having a perfect ratio improves the quality of the potions, while having a very imbalanced one will lower the quality.

After making these potions, can then sell them. Selling them is not as simple as just displaying them and getting the money for their value. You must haggle to increase the price of your potion. This is where the deck-building part of the game comes in. Haggling comes in the form of a deck-building game, where the player and the customer takes turns haggling. Successfuly increasing the customer’s interest in your potion will increase the amount of money they are willing to pay.

Of course, you’re not just stuck in your potion shop all day. You can also explore the town and visit various shops and NPCs. These shops sell potion materials, equipment, and even shop upgrades. You can also get to know some to the NPCs you meet while selling potions. You can hang out with them and give them gifts to improve your relationship with them. Whenever you do, they give you new cards to add to your deck, which will help in your negotiations. Not only that, you can even romance some of them!

Potionomics story

You follow the story of Sylvia, a fledgling potion maker who just recently inherited a potion store from her uncle. Rather than a bustling shop, she is instead greeted by a rundown and derelict one. Saddled by the debt her uncle left behind, Sylvia must take over the family business, and become the best potion seller in all of Rafta.

