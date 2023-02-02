Hyde, the Heavy Target, arrives on Power Chord to use his mad drumming skills to vanquish the demons back to hell.

Hyde officially arrives on Power Chord on February 2, 2023, and players can go ahead and unlock him right away so that they can add him to their bands. His official character description reads:

“A prize fighter always at the center of attention, Hyde protects the band by being a target the demons have to hit. Using taunts that draw in hits that charge his Defiance levels, Hyde will keep your band free to attack while putting himself in the spotlight!”

So, Hyde is the tankiest tank among all of the drummers in the game. Other drummers in Power Chord focus on building up shields for the teams or making them momentarily invulnerable. Meanwhile, Hyde wants all the attacks to him instead, and as a result, protects the rest of the team indirectly. But given how a lot of the late game opponents in Power Chord has attacks that affect the whole party, how will you be building Hyde to become the ultimate drummer in Power Chord?

How to Unlock Drummer Hyde, The Heavy Target in Power Chord

Are you 1000% a sports fan? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter. *Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player! Enter your email address to subscribe Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

Unlock Hyde, The Heavy Target is relatively easier compared to other unlockable band members in Power Chord. Unlocking him requires players to “Use abilities to restore 100 armor,” which you’ll easily accomplish if you’re remotely using your other drummers to hit shockwaves upon the demon hordes.

But once you unlock Hyde, would you be using him over the other drummers? Try a couple of runs with Hyde first and decide later!

Power Chord is available now on Steam.