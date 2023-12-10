The Nashville Predators visit the Montreal Canadiens as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Nashville Predators travel north of the border as they take on the Montreal Canadiens Sunday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Predators-Canadiens prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Predators were shutout on Saturday night, but they have still won seven of their last 10 games. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 30 points, which is also top-20 in the NHL. He has scored 14 goals and assisted on 16 more this season. Forsberg leads the team in both those categories, as well. However, Ryan O'Reilly has been good this season as he has netted 12 goals. Nashville has been decent in goal, as well. They give up just 3.15 goals per game.

The Canadiens are 12-12-3, and they are coming off a shootout win against the Buffalo Sabres. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have each recorded over 20 points this season for the Canadiens. Suzuki has eight goals with 14 assists while Caufield has one less in each category. The Canadiens struggle in net as they allow 3.44 goals per game.

Neither team has confirmed a goaltender yet. However, Juuse Saros and Samuel Montembeault are expected to be the starters.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Canadiens Odds

Nashville Predators: ML (-162)

Montreal Canadiens: ML (+134)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Predators vs. Canadiens

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports South, TSN Direct

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canadiens allow the seventh-most goals per game this season. They really struggle to keep opponents off the board, and the Predators need to take advantage of that. Nashville is right in the middle when it comes to goals per game, so there is a chance they put up three or four goals in this one. When the Predators score at least three goals, they have a record 13-4-0. That means when they score under three goals, they are an abysmal 1-9-0. Nashville should be able to get to the three goal mark, and if they do, expect them to cover the spread.

Nashville has their better goalie in net for this game (assuming Saros is the starter). Saros is 11-10 this season, allows just 2.93 goals per game, and his save percentage is .904. The Canadiens are at the bottom of the NHL in goals per game, and this game will not be any easier for them. If Saros can have one of his good games, the Predators should be able to win the game.

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canadiens need to improve on one side of the ice. It is very hard to win games when you do not score, and you give up a decent amount of goals. However, the Canadiens have won Montreal has scored at least three goals in 15 of their games this season. In those games, the Canadiens are 10-3-2. Just as the Predators need to get to three, the Canadiens best chance at winning is to get to the three goal mark.

Final Predators-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Predators are the favorites in this game, but I am going to stay away from their spread. However, I do like them to win. I will take the Predators to win the game straight up .

Final Predators-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-162), Under 6.5 (-115)