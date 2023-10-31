The Nashville Predators travel north of the border to take on the Vancouver Canucks for some Halloween Hockey! This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Predators-Canucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Predators have started the season off 4-4-0. Tommy Novak, Ryan O'Reilly, and Colton Sissons lead the team with four goals each. Filip Forsberg leads the team in points with seven, and that is thanks to his six assists. The Predators lost to the Canucks 3-2 in their first game of the season. Sissons had one of the goals, and Kiefer Sherwood had the other goal in the loss. Juuse Saros was the goaltender in the game. He allowed three goals on 24 shots.

The Canucks are 5-2-1 to begin this season. Elias Petterson, and J.T Miller have been playing some very good hockey this season. Petterson has 13 total points, with 11 of those coming via assist. Miller has 12 total points with eight of those coming via assist. Brock Boeser is the teams leading scorer as he has netted six goals. In their win against the Predators, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Nils Hoglander, and Ilya Mikheyev were the goal scorers. Thatcher Demko allowed two goals on 18 shots.

Juuse Saros, and Thatcher Demko are expected to be the starting goalies in this game.

NHL Odds: Predators-Canucks Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-210)

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How to Watch Predators vs. Canucks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports South, Sportsnet+

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Predators lost the first game against the Canucks, but they did not play well. The part of the game that stands out the most is the shots taken by the Predators in the game. Nashville got off just 18 shots in the game, which is not going to be enough to win. The Predators take over 30 shots per game, which is very average. However, that is much more than the 18 they took in the first game between these two teams. If the Predators can just put more pucks on net, they will cover the spread.

Nashville does not score too well, but they do defend well. Nashville allows just 2.63 goals per game, and they do not let teams take to many shots on net against them. Juuse Saros allows just 2.49 goals per game himself, and his save percentage is .915. If he can have a good game in net, the Predators will cover the spread.

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vancouver has been playing well this season. They have scored very well, but it is a tough matchup against the Predators. However, the Canucks do make a lot of their shots. They score 3.88 goals per game, and their shot percentage is the highest in the NHL. The Canucks have a very tough battle in this game, but they should be able to put a few in the back of the net. If they can score another three or more goals, they will win this game. Four goals will be enough for them to cover the spread.

The Canucks defend the puck well. They allow just 2.38 goals per game, and that is the fourth-fewest in the NHL. Their combined save percentage is the seventh-highest in all of hockey, as well. The Canucks will be able to save shots in this game. If they can keep the Predators from taking to many shots, just like the first game, the Canucks will cover the spread.

Final Predators-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Canucks are the favorites in this game, and I do like them to win. I think they will be able to put up three or four goals while holding the Predators down. For that reason, I will take the Canucks to cover the spread.

Final Predators-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+172), Over 5.5 (-128)