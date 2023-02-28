The Nashville Predators sent shockwaves around the hockey world on Monday after they announced David Poile was retiring as general manager. On July 1, former Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz will take over as GM.

It is a full-circle moment for Trotz, who currently serves as an advisor in the organization. The Stanley Cup-winning coach was the first head coach in Predators history, manning the bench from 1998 to 2014.

Trotz spoke to the media on Monday regarding his future position with the Predators. He revealed the move is a major challenge for him, but said the challenge “invigorates” him.

“It’s a challenge. I know I won’t be perfect. You’re not a perfect coach. So don’t expect a perfect general manager. But I think I have enough tools in my toolbox where I can be successful in this,” Trotz told the media.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Predators officially hired Trotz as their head coach in 1997, a year before they started play. This essentially gave the future Nashville GM the opportunity to work as a pro scout ahead of the Expansion Draft.

“When David hired me that year in ’97, I got to learn the business, the hockey 101 business,” Trotz said. “Now it’s [26] years later, but some of those principles are still there. That will never go away. That was the best year I could ever have, because I looked at the game a lot different.”

Barry Trotz had opportunities to return as a head coach following his firing from the New York Islanders in May. He decided against doing so, a move that looks to have paid off in hindsight.

The future Predators general manager gets an opportunity most incoming GMs don’t get. He has four months to view the organization he takes over from the inside. Only time will tell if that inside perspective proves valuable.