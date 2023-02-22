Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen will be getting surgery after suffering an injury to his right leg during Tuesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Ryan Johansen suffered the injury when Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes’ skate blade went into the back of his right leg. Johansen was seen leaving the arena that night on crutches in a walking boot.

The timeline and specifics of the injury are unknown, but given that he is getting surgery and we are pretty late into the NHL season, it seems very possible that he could be out for the rest of the year. With the NHL trade deadline approaching, this could impact what the Predators do.

The Predators have had a disappointing season, even before Johansen suffered an unfortunate injury from Quinn Hughes’ skate. They currently have 60 points, and are seven points back of the Minnesota Wild for the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

While it is not technically impossible for the Predators to make up that ground, it would take a pretty miraculous run down the stretch.

Johansen was having a disappointing season up to this point as well. In 55 games, he had 12 goals, 16 assists and 28 points. That is well below his production in 2021-22, when he put up 26 goals, 37 assists and 63 points in 79 games.

While Johansen’s 2021-22 production was below a point-per-game rate, it has been a significant drop off in this season.

This season has been disappointing overall for the Predators, and the book might be closed on Johansen’s season. This could impact how the Predators approach the NHL trade deadline on March 3.