The Nashville Predators added to their center depth in a big way in NHL Free Agency. New general manager Barry Trotz locked up Ryan O'Reilly to a four-year contract when the market opened on July 1.

And O'Reilly has high hopes for his new team. He believes the Predators can take that next this upcoming season. In fact, he went so far as to say that Nashville could compete for the Stanley Cup this upcoming season.

Whether his take regarding Nashville's chances is correct is up for debate. However, we know O'Reilly has high expectations for his new team. And he is excited to start playing, with one name in particular exciting him: Predators captain Roman Josi.

“It's nice I'm not going to be chasing him around anymore, like the last few years,” O'Reilly said of Josi, via NHL.com. “He [gave me a] lot of issues.”

The veteran Predators forward spoke about how he and Josi have known each other for years. O'Reilly commended the leadership of the Nashville defenseman, as well. “I'm excited to follow him and have success and bring a Cup here,” O'Reilly continued.

Josi has played a major role for the Predators his entire career. In fact, the Predators captain is Nashville's all-time leader in points in a single season (96) and career points (601).

Josi took the captaincy in Nashville in 2017 after the previous captain Mike Fisher initially retired. Before that, longtime Predators star Shea Weber wore the C with Josi as an alternate captain.

The Predators did not miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs by much in 2023. Let's see if Josi and O'Reilly can help take Nashville over the hump and return them to the playoffs in 2024.