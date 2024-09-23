The Nashville Predators won NHL Free Agency this summer, at least on paper. The Predators made major splashes once the market opened back on July 1. Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos signed in Nashville to headline this massive free agency haul. Additionally, Brady Skjei, Scott Wedgewood, and Ossy Wiesblatt joined the team in separate moves.

There is a lot of intrigue in this Nashville team ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Many fans cannot wait to see how the team's massive spending spree will turn out once the puck finally drops on the season. Our first chance to see the new-look Predators in the regular season comes on October 10. They play host to the Dallas Stars that night.

It's unlikely that the Predators feature a ton of prospects, at least to begin the season. However, there are some prospects who could introduce themselves to the NHL this season. With this in mind, here are two Predators prospects worth watching in training camp.

Tanner Molendyk played well in junior hockey

The Predators selected Tanner Molendyk in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Nashville wanted to add depth to their blueline, and Molendyk certainly had upside. In 2023-24, he proved his worth while skating with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades.

Molendyk played 50 games for the Blades this past season. The McBride, British Columbia native scored 10 goals and 56 points during the regular season. In the WHL Playoffs, he added three goals and 10 points in 16 games. Saskatoon came within a game of the WHL Championship Series. However, they fell to the eventual champion Moose Jaw Warriors in seven games.

Molendyk is signed to his entry-level contract. However, he is not likely to make the Predators roster out of training camp. And it would be a bit of a surprise to see the 19-year-old suit up for Nashville this season. However, he is the team's top defensive prospect with the potential to be a top-four option down the line.

Training camp is, to some extent, about getting a glimpse into the future. Molendyk is likely to be part of this team's future. As a result, Nashville fans will certainly want to keep a close eye on the Blades star as training camp continues this month.

Joakim Kemell is an interesting prospect

Joakim Kemell is another former first-round pick of the Predators from 2022. Kemell made his North American debut in 2022-23. And he spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. He played rather well, scoring 16 goals and 41 points in 67 games.

As mentioned, the Predators are not expected to ice many prospects this season. However, if one prospect does receive the call, Kemell is near the top of the shortlist of candidates. The 20-year-old Finnish forward has shown his abilities as a goal scorer. And he could apply his trade in the NHL should he do well in training camp and/or the AHL.

Kemell has some competition to deal with, though. Nashville wingers include Gustav Nyquist, Luke Evangelista, Steven Stamkos, and Jonathan Marchessault. He could certainly take the spot of Mark Jankowski at some point. Still, with Nashville trying to win games, they will want as many established players in the lineup as possible.

Kemell, like Molendyk, is likely to be apart of this team's future. He certainly has a chance to see NHL ice time sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see what the Finnish forward can do in training camp this fall.