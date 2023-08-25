The Nashville Predators are a team in transition right now. Their eight-year playoff streak came to an end, but they still came pretty close despite selling at the trade deadline.

With a new general manager in Barry Trotz and a new coach in Andrew Brunette, a new era is beginning in Nashville. However, the exact direction the Predators are taking isn't very clear. Them parting ways with their top two centers in Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene would indicate a rebuild. On the other hand, signing the likes of Ryan O'Reilly, Gustav Nyquist and Luke Schenn in free agency indicates a desire to push for the playoffs.

Although the offseason is mostly complete, there's still time for the Predators to make another move or two. Today, we'll look at what an ideal trade could look like, but first, we must answer a pressing question.

What Is The Predators' Goal?

As previously mentioned, Nashville's expectations for this season aren't very clear. The Predators' offseason has been a confusing mismatch of different directions, leaving the team stuck in the middle. Additionally, what direction the team should be going in and the one they are actually going in appear to be different.

Many believe that the Predators should hit the reset button, and we fall into this camp as well. Yes, the Predators have been a consistent playoff team recently, but they haven't made it out of the first round in half a decade. With more and more players leaving each year, it seems fair to assume that Nashville's Stanley Cup window has unfortunately closed.

However, the team itself doesn't seem to believe that. Rather than a full-scale rebuild, the Predators chose to do more of a quick retool for another shot at a deep run. While that's admirable, this team just doesn't seem to have the firepower to reach those heights.

That said, if the Predators are going in this direction, then it makes sense to fully commit. With that in mind, who could Nashville target to better its roster enough to justify that approach?

Ideal Trade Target: Evgeny Kuznetsov

The Predators reportedly checked in on Kuznetsov, a 31-year-old forward for the Washington Capitals, earlier in the offseason, but were unable to come to an agreement. Despite that, a trade could still potentially happen before the season gets underway.

I'm hearing the #Preds are still interested in Evgeny Kuznetzov, even after today's moves — Michael Gallagher (@MGsports_) July 1, 2023

Kuznetsov haș been a key piece of the Capitals for several years now, and regularly played on the top line. His best season came in 2017-18, when he had 27 goals and 83 points in 79 games. He was also a monster in the 2018 playoffs, scoring 12 goals and a league-high 32 points to help Washington win its first Stanley Cup. His production has waned recently, but he could still be a serviceable middle-six center for a playoff team.

The reason why Nashville in particular is such an intriguing fit is due to Kuznetsov's past relationship with Trotz. The new Predators GM coached Kuznetsov in Washington for four seasons, including that fantastic 2017-18 campaign. Combine that with Nashville's glaring need for a center, and Kuznetsov may be a great solution.

Granted, there are a few flaws with this idea. Kuznetsov carries a cap hit of $7.8 million for the next two seasons, which takes up essentially all of Nashville's remaining cap space. Additionally, the price to acquire Kuznetsov may be something the Predators wouldn't want to play, even if they a good amount of assets.

However, if the Predators are really that committed to returning to the playoffs, then acquiring Kuznetsov could be a decent move.