A Western conference matchup continues our NHL odds series with a Predators-Flames prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames are looking for their second consecutive win in this Western Conference matchup. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Flames prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flames are coming off a 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak. The game didn't end without any loss, as leading goal scorer Andrew Mangiapane was given a match penalty for cross-checking. After the game, Mangiapane had a hearing with the Department of Player Safety and was assessed a one-game suspension. This was supposed to be the season that a fix of the culture in the Flames' dressing room ignited a fire under their supposed stars. That hasn't been the case 11 games into the season. Jonathan Huberdeau has six points in 11 games with a -12 rating. Nazem Kadri has five points in 11 games with a -12 rating. Until their offense sorts themselves out consistently, the Flames will continue to struggle.

The Predators won their previous game against Calgary's Alberta rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, 5-2 on Saturday. Ryan O'Reilly had a hat trick and added an assist, marking his fifth hat trick of his career and his eighth-career four-point game. Filip Forsberg added three points, extending his team leads. Nashville was 3-0-0 against Calgary last season, outscoring the Flames 9-4. They have only lost three times in regulation to the Flames since 2015. Some skeptics thought that the Predators signing Ryan O'Reilly went against the direction the team was heading. Through the first month of the season, O'Reilly has proven those skeptics wrong. He has been arguably the team's most valuable player on both ends of the ice and has chipped in with six goals and three assists in his last eight games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Flames Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-225) ML +106

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+184) ML -128

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How to Watch Predators vs. Flames

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kevin Lankinen was the victor in Saturday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers. This means Juuse Saros is in line to get the start against the Flames. Saros has been one of the most efficient goaltenders in the league since taking over the starting role in Nashville. One of the teams he has the most success against is the Flames. In 11 career games, Saros has an 8-1-1 record with a .929 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against average.

The Flames have been getting subpar performances from many of their top players. Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri are struggling again to start the year, combining for a -24 rating. The advanced analytics show that Calgary is around the middle of the pack, but they haven't been getting the results. One of their lone bright spots has been Andrew Mangiapane, the team's leading goalscorer with four goals. He will be out of the lineup, serving his one-game suspension.

A reason for optimism heading into the season for the Flames was the emergence of their top prospects. Jakob Pelletier went down with an injury in the preseason, and Matt Coronato was demoted to the AHL this past week. Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil scored their first goals in their first career games in back-to-back games, but it's hard to rely on such inexperienced players to lead the way against Nashville. Until the veteran leaders, Huberdeau and Kadri, pick up their game, the Flames will continue to struggle.

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flames broke out with six goals in Saturday's win, a welcome sight for a struggling offense. The team's defense hasn't been much better, as is evident by the fact that they are 3-0 when they score at least four goals but winless in eight games when they don't. It won't be easy to put the puck past Juuse Saros, but he has been a bit off this season, posting a .909 save percentage and -1.4 goals saved above expected. It's unlikely that this run of subpar play will last much longer, but the Flames hope it will until the Predators leave Alberta.

With Dan Vladar taking the victory on Saturday night, Jacob Markstrom is likely to get the start against Nashville. Markstrom has the misfortune of playing against a struggling defense corp but still has a .897 save percentage and +1.0 goals saved above expected. He will have the difficult task of outdueling Saros tonight, but he can do it.

It's hard to say that Jonathan Huberdeau is due for a breakout since Flames fans have said it since the start of last season. Huberdeau and Kadri each chipped in with an assist on Saturday night. Is it the start of a resurgence for the Flames' offense or just a blip on the radar? It's hard to trust the Flames enough to bet them as favorites, but with the line moving in the opposite direction, you may be able to get them as an underdog closer to game time.

Final Predators-Flames Prediction & Pick

The line for this game opened at +120 for the Predators but has been bet down to +106. There is no scenario where the Predators should be the underdogs in this matchup. Nashville has been one of the season's biggest surprises, and that's without the usual stellar play of Juuse Saros. They are 5-6-1, but their five-on-five unit has been in the top ten for most of the year. If they can clean up their issues on the penalty kill, the Predators have the potential to find themselves in the thick of the playoff race.

Tonight, the Predators have Saros between the pipes on five days' rest and facing the team he has had the most success against. The Flames aren't performing offensively to threaten the Preds' underperforming penalty kill, and the two squads are trending in opposite directions. It's unclear why the oddsmakers think the Predators are the underdog in this matchup, but the odds are too good not to take them. There's a chance this line will eventually be bet down to the Predators being a slight favorite, so get them as an underdog while you still can.

Final Predators-Flames Prediction & Pick: Nashville Predators ML (+106)