Let's look at a prediction, pick, and how-to-watch for a rekindled Central Division rivalry as the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets.

Two Central Division rivals square off in Manitoba when the Nashville Predators visit the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Nashville's last game had a promising start, with a 2-0 lead early in the first period. They held a one-goal lead heading into the third period, but the Flames scored three unanswered goals to win 4-2. The Predators big guns failed to show up, as Michael McCarron and Kiefer Sherwood scored their only goals. Juuse Saros was as solid as ever, stopping 35 of 38 shots, but the team couldn't get him the victory.

The Jets enter this game, the first of a five-game home stand. They scored five goals in each of their last two games, beating Arizona 5-2 and St. Louis 5-3. Kyle Connor is their leading scorer, netting eight goals and four assists, but Nino Niederreiter was their top man against Arizona, scoring his third career hat trick. Winnipeg's 6-4-2 record hasn't gotten much help from their goaltenders, as Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit have sub-.900 save percentages. Hellebuyck experienced success against the Predators last season, giving Jets fans reason to believe this may be his chance to right the ship.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Jets Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-235) ML (+104)

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+190) ML (-125)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Predators vs. Jets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

After suffering a loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, it looks like Juuse Saros will get the start again tonight. It couldn't be blamed on Saros, who faced 39 shots on goal, most of the high-danger variety. Calgary dominated the game, but Saros kept the final score respectable. In 10 starts this season, Saros has a .911 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average. He especially likes seeing the Winnipeg jerseys coming over the blueline, owning a .932 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average against them. Saros is one of the top goaltenders in the league and will be set on not losing two in a row.

The defense for the Predators this season has seen a massive improvement since last season. The top four of Roman Josi, Dante Fabbro, Ryan McDonagh, and Alexandre Carrier have the team ranked second in expected goals against per 60 minutes. Couple this with a determined Juuse Saros, and it will be hard to put a puck in the Nashville net tonight.

Nashville has also been better offensively but lacks the results to show it. The impenetrable Connor Hellebuyck hasn't been his usual self this season, having a .892 save percentage through 10 starts. The Predators also win the special teams battle, having a powerplay ranked 12th in the league. The Jets come in as one of the worst penalty-killing teams, ranking 29th.

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets are a middle-of-the-pack team this season, beating the bad teams but losing to the powers of the NHL. Where you stand on this matchup may depend on your opinion of the Nashville Predators. If you think the Predators are a playoff contender, it may be wise to bet them as the underdog. However, the Jets offer good value if you think Nashville is a pretender. When the Jets beat a bad team, they tend to cover the -1.5, so there is also some value in taking them to cover the spread. They have won by two or more in five of their six wins.

Many people questioned if the Predators' defensive play was an anomaly in the early parts of the season. The team struggled in this area last season, but with the same defensive core, they were now ranking second in the league in expected goals against. There was a regression back to the mean in their last game against the Calgary Flames, a team struggling on offense all season. If you think this will be a trend for the Predators, their opponents may become heavier favorites, making it a good time to back the Jets.

The Predators are struggling to score on the Jets in their last ten matchups, averaging two goals per game. They are 3-7 against the Jets in those matchups.

Final Predators-Jets Prediction & Pick

Bettors shouldn't worry about the Jets' home-ice advantage or two wins in a row. The Jets are 2-2-1 at home this season, and their past four victories have come against non-playoff teams. The Predators are a non-playoff team but haven't looked like that this season. Some bad luck on the offensive end is the only thing standing between the Predators from being a contender in the Central Division, and by the end, they may find themselves fighting for a playoff spot. The line opened with the Jets being a much heavier favorite, so it is moving toward the right side of the Predators being the favorite in this matchup.

The winning team scored only two goals in three of four matchups last season. The only other game was a 3-2 win for the Winnipeg Jets. It seems like two of the top goalies in the league bring out the best in each other when facing off. The goalies haven't been in top form this season, but rekindling the rivalry may get them back on track. No one likes betting under 5.5 in the NHL. However, getting the under 5.5 at plus money in a matchup that went under the total in all four games last season is excellent value.

Final Predators-Jets Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (+104); Under 6.5 (-130)