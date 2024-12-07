ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nashville Predators have easily been the most disappointing team in the league this season. At the same time, the Ottawa Senators hope to string together some victories and climb the Atlantic Division standings. The teams split the season series last year, with the Predators taking the last game 4-1 at home. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Senators prediction and pick.

Here are the Predators-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Senators Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +105

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+200)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 6 (+105)

Under: 6 (-125)

How To Watch Predators vs. Senators

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, Sportsnet

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators have gone past the point of hoping they'll turn their season around. Everyone keeps expecting their new additions to figure out the issues, but it isn't working out for some reason. Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei joined Roman Josi, Juuse Saros, and Filip Forsberg to create what many thought would be a power in the Western Conference. However, they lead the league with 20 losses but are seventh in the Central Division, thanks to their six overtime losses. It's nice not to be last, but no one in Nashville is happy about it being because of loser points.

Saros will start this game, and it hasn't been his fault for his struggles this season. Saros has a 2.64 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage this season but allowed three goals in four straight games before Justus Annunen's start on Thursday. A rested Saros could be an issue for the Senators.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators needed a win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. They had lost two consecutive games and seven of their last nine and would've fallen even more behind the Red Wings with a loss. It was a close game that nearly went to overtime, but the Senators pushed for a goal at the end to avoid giving the Red Wings the loser point and got a Josh Norris go-ahead goal. The win put the Senators in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, and they hope not to relinquish that with a loss on Saturday night and the Red Wings in action against the Avalanche.

Linus Ullmark had one of his best games as a Senator when he allowed one goal against the Red Wings on Thursday. It was only a 20-save performance, but it could have helped his confidence. The Predators average just 2.22 goals per game, which could give Ullmark another opportunity to perform successfully.

Final Predators-Senators Prediction & Pick

For years, the Senators have shown signs of emerging as a contender in the Eastern Conference before letting their fans down with a devastating loss. Ottawa's massive victory over Detroit in their last game prompted Josh Norris to tell fans that it would only get better after the game. The Predators have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this season. It would be a perfect spot to fade Nashville if it were any organization other than the Ottawa Senators. However, this is a classic spot where the Senators will drop the game at home and return to a tailspin. Take the Predators to break the hearts of Sens fans in this matchup.

Final Predators-Senators Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (+105)