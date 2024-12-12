ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sharks and the Stars meet in Dallas! The Predators are spiraling entering this game, while the Stars are playing well and got. We continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Stars prediction and pick.

The Nashville Predators were one of the best teams in the Western Conference last season, but they have struggled this season. Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi are difference-makers on the team. They have been great even with the team's current struggles. The Predators have fallen off a cliff since making a run into the postseason last year, but they can make a statement in a win in this game.

The Dallas Stars were great last year and have been great this year to start the NHL season. They have a lot of depth and come at teams in waves. Jason Robertson was the best player on the team last year but has started slow so far. Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment have been huge for the team this season. In this game, they can get a big win against a reeling Predators team at home. This team is still very dangerous and primed for another run this year.

Here are the Predators-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Stars Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +172

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Predators vs Stars

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: Victory+/FanDuel Sports Network South

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators were solid on offense on their way to the postseason last year. They scored 3.24 goals per game and had a 10.1% save percentage. This season, they have fallen off a cliff on offense. They score 2.21 goals per game and have a 7.6% shooting percentage. The best two players on this team are Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg. Josi leads the team in total points at 23 and assists at 16. Forsberg then leads the team in goals at nine and is just behind him in total points at 19. This will be a tough matchup because this offense is terrible and plays one of the best defenses in the NHL. It also is not any easier for the Predators to be on the road.

The Predators' defense was great last year but has struggled this year. Last year, they allowed 3.02 goals per game and had a 90.7% save percentage. This season, they allow 3.17 goals per game with a 90.4% save percentage. The defense relies on Juuse Saros, the most at-goalie this season. He has six wins, 13 losses, and five overtime losses through 24 games. He allows 2.72 goals per game, and they score 90.8% save percentage. Then, Scott Wedgewood has one win, two losses, and one overtime loss through five games. He allows 3.69 goals per game and has an 87.8% save percentage. The Predators have struggled on defense, and the Stars have the skill set to score at will on this defense.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars were the best team in the Western Conference last season. Their offense was one of the best in the league, scoring 3.59 goals per game, and they have an 11.4% shooting percentage. This year, they have been great, scoring 3.37 goals per game and having a shooting percentage of 11.2%. This team has so much depth and can come at teams in waves. Last season, Jason Robertson was great, scoring 80 points and 51 assists. Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment have been the keys this season. Duchene leads the team in total points with 29, in goals at 12, and assists at 17. Marchment is just behind Duchene with 27 total points, 12 goals, and 15 total points. This offense should be able to score on the Predators very easily. They have the talent to overwhelm this entire team.

The Stars' defense was one of the best in the NHL this season. They allowed 2.83 goals per game and had a 90.4% save percentage. They are great this year, allowing 2.56 goals per game, and they have a 91% save percentage. Jake Oettinger was great as a goalie last year and has been great this year. He has 14 wins and six losses through 20 games. They allow 2.43 goals per game with a 91.2% save percentage. Then, Casey DeSmith was the other goalie and did not play either. He has three wins and four losses through eight games. He allows 2.57 goals per game and has a 90.6% save percentage. This defense should be able to overwhelm and shut down the Predators because Forsberg and Josi can only do so much.

Final Predators-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Predators have fallen off a cliff this season. The Stars are playing well and are once again one of the best teams in the NHL this year. This defense should be able to shut down a struggling Predators offense that does not have much talent outside Forsberg and Josi. Then, they have the depth on offense to completely overwhelm this Predators defense. Expect the Stars to win and cover at home in this game.

Final Predators-Stars Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars -1.5 (+118)