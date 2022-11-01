Predicting the first 2022-23 College Football Playoff Rankings

November is officially here, which means it is time to predict the first 2022-23 College Football Playoff Rankings. The CFP committee will announce its first top 25 Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, so fans will have the first picture of who has a chance of making it to the College Football Playoff.

The 2022 regular season has been full of surprises. Teams such as Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Oklahoma all started the year in the top 10. Fast forward two months and the three find themselves unranked. Others such as Tennessee and TCU are making some noise after being unranked in the preseason.

While a lot of things will change after the conference championship games, a general picture of the postseason is already being painted. With that being said, here is our prediction for the first 2022-23 College Football Playoff Rankings.

1. Georgia (8-0)

The reigning national champions are once again on pace for a College Football Playoff appearance. The Bulldogs are mostly dominating their competition, including a big 49-3 win over then-No. 11 Oregon. Georgia’s recent history with the CFP could play a role in this first ranking, but things could change depending on what happens this upcoming weekend.

2. Tennessee (8-0)

One of the biggest surprises of the year has been Tennessee’s resurgence. The Volunteers have defeated five ranked teams, including a blowout 44-6 last week against then-No. 19 Kentucky. Most importantly, the upset over Alabama will play a huge role in keeping Tennessee in contention for No. 1. Hendon Hooker and the best offense in the country will likely help the team’s case throughout the next weeks.

3. Ohio State (8-0)

What plays against the Buckeyes is the strength of their schedule when compared to Tennessee. Other than Penn State, most of the teams Ohio State has faced are not having great seasons, which could affect how the committee sees the Buckeyes. Still, C.J. Stroud’s Heisman-level campaign should be enough to keep Ohio State on the College Football Playoff radar for the remainder of the season.

4. Michigan (8-0)

The Wolverines have one of the best rushing offenses led by Blake Corum, which plays a key role in where the team finds itself. Michigan has been among the AP top four teams since after the season opener, showing how it has been noticed for many weeks. The recent 41-17 blowout win over Penn State could help the Wolverines be in the top four in the first ranking.

5. Clemson (8-0)

The first out is potentially Clemson. The Tigers are undefeated with important wins over ranked teams. The almost-upset loss to ACC foe Syracuse could play against them, but they should still remain one of the main contenders. With the Georgia-Tennessee matchup this weekend, Clemson could crack the top four depending on how things go.

6. Alabama (7-1)

The Crimson Tide are almost a lock as the highest one-loss team in the first College Football Playoff Rankings. The only loss came to the Tennessee Volunteers on a walk-off field goal, so the committee might consider it as a battle of two great schools instead of an upset loss. Alabama’s constant CFP appearances plus Nick Saban and Bryce Young should help, and a potential SEC title could bump the Crimson Tide back to the top four.

7. TCU (8-0)

The emergence of the Horned Frogs has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2022 college football season. In a stacked Big 12, TCU managed to defeat four ranked teams in a row and now finds itself at the top of the conference.

8. Oregon (7-1)

Other than some hiccups, mainly in Week 1 against Georgia, the Ducks are having a solid season. Oregon is one of the frontrunners for the Pac-12, with the final rankings depending on what happens in the conference later this year. The College GameDay win over then-No. 9 UCLA should be fresh in the memory when the first ranking is built.

9. USC (7-1)

The rise of quarterback Caleb Williams as a Heisman contender is playing a huge role in the Trojans’ return to the top. USC’s only loss came to a ranked Utah team, but it was quite recently. The close game against Arizona last weekend does not help, but the Trojans could start the CFP run in the top 10.

10. Ole Miss (8-1)

The 45-20 blowout loss to LSU is what made the Rebels drop in the rankings this past week. The fate of Ole Miss’ season will be determined in two weeks when the team faces Alabama. If they win, the Rebels should skyrocket in the rankings and become a real contender for the College Football Playoff.

11. UCLA (7-1)

Another surprise this year, UCLA is making a strong case for a New Year’s Six bowl appearance. The Bruins are in a stacked Pac-12, so everything will depend on who wins the conference. Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Heisman buzz should help UCLA stay in the top 15, maybe cracking the top 10.

12. Kansas State (6-2)

The Wildcats are having a dream season. Despite having two losses, the big 48-0 shutout over then-No. 9 Oklahoma State last Saturday should be enough to keep Kansas State in the top 15. A Big 12 championship game appearance later this year would cement the Wildcats’ high-ranked position.

13. Illinois (7-1)

The Fighting Illini are benefiting from being in the Big Ten West, which is putting them in a great position to make it to the conference championship game. With Michigan on the schedule later this season, Illinois should remain in the spotlight depending on how well the team performs.

14. Utah (6-2)

While things did not start very well for the Utes with a loss to Florida, they were able to bounce back. The recent victory over then-No. 7 USC will most likely be remembered when the committee votes for future rankings, so Utah could still be one of the highest Pac-12 teams this season.

15. LSU (6-2)

The Tigers have a 4-1 record in the SEC, which likely makes the committee keep an eye on them. The win against then-No. 7 Ole Miss brought them all the way back to the AP Top 25, and the matchup versus Alabama this weekend could once again bump LSU’s stock.

16. Penn State (6-2)

The recent stretch of games for the Nittany Lions is hurting their chances. Despite the two losses being against top-five teams in Ohio State and Michigan, they happened in a span of three weeks. In the end, it might not be about Penn State’s success but more about its Big Ten East opponents’ records. The Nittany Lions have a relatively easy final four games, so its conference foes will need to remain consistent to avoid a jump for Penn State.

17. North Carolina (7-1)

Most of North Carolina’s rise comes thanks to the disappointing seasons from Pittsburgh and Miami (FL). Now, the Tar Heels find themselves as the clear favorites for the ACC Coastal and a potential conference title versus Clemson could make the team climb the College Football Playoff Rankings. The upcoming game against Wake Forest is a must-win if they want to continue in contention for a big bowl game.

18. Oklahoma State (6-2)

The ugly 48-0 loss to Kansas State made the Cowboys’ chances of appearing in the College Football Playoff almost disappear. Still, the surprising way things are going on with the Big 12 can turn things around. The uncertainty surrounding the conference could benefit Oklahoma State since it was on the CFP radar since the preseason.

19. Syracuse (6-2)

While losing two in a row is far from ideal, one of them came against a top-five Clemson team with Syracuse almost completing the upset. The Orange’s quest to win the ACC Atlantic is more and more difficult when comparing schedules with the Tigers, but it should still be enough to make them a top-20 team.

20. Tulane (7-1)

Surprisingly, Tulane is outplaying Houston, UCF, and, most importantly, 2021-22 CFP member Cincinnati. The Green Wave finds itself at the top of the AAC with real chances of winning the conference. The win over Kansas State earlier this season should play a role in Tulane’s final position in the rankings, but it will depend on whether or not the team remains with just one loss.

21. Wake Forest (6-2)

The almost-upset thriller over Clemson is the highlight of the season for the Demon Deacons. However, two losses in the ACC, especially against the unranked Louisville Cardinals, really hurt their chances. Wake Forest has one of the most difficult final sequences in college football, so there is still a lot to see from this team.

22. NC State (6-2)

Another member of the ACC Atlantic, NC State’s only losses have come against ranked Clemson and Syracuse. The problem with the Wolfpack is that they will be without quarterback Devin Leary for the remainder of the season. His absence will most likely affect NC State’s season for the worse, but for now, it remains a top-25 squad.

23. Liberty (7-1)

Liberty’s only loss came versus ranked Wake Forest by just one point. The Flames then had an important win over the once-ranked BYU Cougars, which helped their debut in the latest AP Poll. The Arkansas matchup this week should be what makes the team either climb the rankings or fall off.

24. Oregon State (6-2)

The problem with Oregon State is being in the Pac-12. The team’s only two losses came against USC and Utah, which will likely be taken into consideration. The Beavers might look like a long shot in the conference, but they could surprise as the final games involve most of the Pac-12 contenders.

25. UCF (6-2)

Despite having two losses against ranked teams, the Knights are coming off a big AAC win against the Cincinnati Bearcats. UCF now seems to be a conference contender alongside Tulane. With the Green Wave on their schedule in two weeks, the Knights could climb the rankings even more after debuting in the AP Top 25 this week.