The Premier League is bracing itself for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to shake up the European season, reported by GOAL. The tournament, originally scheduled for June and July, has been rescheduled to take place between 13 January and 11 February due to concerns over unfavorable weather conditions in Ivory Coast.

For years, Premier League clubs have faced the challenge of losing their star African players to the Africa Cup of Nations during the busy winter period. This season, with the tournament falling in the new year, English clubs are once again preparing to navigate the potential absence of key players.

One player who could be affected is Andre Onana of Cameroon. After a highly publicized disagreement with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song during the World Cup, Onana has returned to the international fold. His presence will be crucial for the Indomitable Lions, and Manchester United may have to rely on Altay Bayindir in his absence.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is another player who may miss crucial Premier League fixtures if Egypt performs well in the tournament. Salah's absence could pose a challenge for Liverpool as they face tough opponents like Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Arsenal. Additionally, rumors suggest that Al-Ittihad, a Saudi Pro League side, is determined to sign Salah for a world-record fee, adding another layer of uncertainty to his future.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo, who has shown promise in his limited appearances, is also expected to represent Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations. With Manchester United struggling to find their attacking form at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Diallo may have an opportunity to feature more prominently for the Red Devils once he returns to full fitness.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations poses a significant disruption to Premier League clubs, with as many as 43 players at risk of missing games for their respective teams. The absence of these key players could potentially impact team dynamics and performance, making it a challenging period for clubs as they navigate the winter fixtures.