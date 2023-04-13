My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2022-23 Premier League season is coming down the homestretch, with all teams having less than ten games to play on the season. While the end of the season race will certainly be thrilling, it looks like the Premier League clubs have come to a rather shocking decision that will have a big impact on their sponsorship details in future seasons.

With sports gambling becoming more and more accepted in many communities, these companies have been working on getting deals done with teams and leagues across the world. Some of these companies are sponsored on the front of a few Premier League teams matchday shirts. However, that won’t be the case for much longer, as the 20 Premier League clubs announced that they will no longer be having gambling sponsors on the front of their matchday shirts following the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The Premier League and its 20 clubs collectively announced on Thursday they will no longer have gambling sponsorship on the front of their matchday shirts following the end of the 2025-26 season. The decision was announced following discussions involving the Premier League, all 20 clubs and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport as the government continues to review gambling legislation.” – ESPN

Eight of the 20 Premier League teams would currently be impacted by this decision, which is a surprising move for England’s top flight league, as they will become the first major soccer league in the world to make this decision willingly. Either way, it looks like some clubs will have to line up some new sponsors, and it will be interesting to see if there are any more restrictions that pop up in the future.