The Premier League is back on Wednesday with a sole game between Arsenal (16-3-2) and Manchester City (15-3-4) at the Emirates Stadium, in London, England. Check out our Premier League odds series, featuring our Arsenal- Man City prediction and pick.

The Gunners are fresh off of a 1-1 draw with Brentford last Saturday. They are the current league leaders with a three-point buffer against today’s opponents.

The Sky Blues are also in some momentum, after avenging their 1-0 loss from Tottenham by finding a 3-1 win over Aston Villa. City hopes to continue its sixth-straight win against Arsenal in this match.

Here are the Arsenal vs. Man City soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal vs. Man City Odds

Arsenal: +195

Manchester City: +135

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -118

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man City

TV: Amazon Prime, DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium

Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Why Arsenal Can Beat Man City

The Gunners have hit a rough patch in terms of form. Despite posting 16 wins, three draws, and two losses in 21 games played, Arsenal’s 51 points are far from safe as second-placed Manchester City is only three points behind. Aside from the Prem, Mikel Arteta’s squad lost their chances in the EFL Carabao Cup last November and lost to City in the FA Cup.

The Gunners have been excellent at the Emirates this season. In 10 games on home soil, they have eight wins and two draws against zero defeats for 26 points. Arsenal has also fielded 46 goals while conceding 18 which is a +22 goal differential, all of which are second-best marks in this campaign. Arsenal has had mixed results in its last fixtures. After winning a hugely anticipated match over Manchester United, Arsenal suffered an FA Cup loss at City. The Gunners followed that with a 1-0 loss at Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of the Toffees, and a 1-1 home draw against Brentford. Arsenal will be facing a tough city squad with Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny out. Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe are doubtful heading into this fixture. Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli are primed to lead the attack for Arsenal.

Why Man City Can Beat Arsenal

Manchester City enters Wednesday’s fixture on a bit of a roll. Pep Guardiola’s squad tallied a 4-1 result over the last five matches in all competitions, outscoring opponents, 11-3. That stretch of games included an FA Cup win against Arsenal on January 27. The Blues are currently second in the league with 48 points from 15 wins, three draws, and four losses. They lead the league in goals scored, goal differential, and best home record. City is out of the EFL Carabao Cup but they are still contending in the FA Cup.

City is known to own a deep quality of players. Erling Haaland leads the league with 25 goals. Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, and Kevin De Bruyne also manage to make it to the top 50 goalscorers this season. De Bruyne also leads the league with 11 assists, while Haaland, Mahrez, Foden, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and Jack Grealish also make it to the league’s top 50 assist-makers.

What’s impressive is the resurgence of Riyad Mahrez, who has been on a goal-scoring tear. The 31-year-old winger from Algeria only had one goal and one assist in the opening 16 matches, but he has produced four goals and four assists in City’s last eight.

This is the teams’ first league meeting in a game rescheduled from October. They will meet again at the Etihad in late April with six games left to play in the league schedule. City’s last loss to Arsenal was in 2020 in the FA Cup semifinals, but apart from that, City has won 13 of the last 15 fixtures, including six-straight wins that date back to October 2020.

City’s sole absence in this game is John Stones. Haaland has suffered some injury scare previously but is expected to suit up alongside Grealish and Mahrez in the front. Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, and Kyle Walker will form City’s tight backline.

Final Arsenal vs. Man City Prediction & Pick

This has the makings of a high-stakes game that will dictate who will be on the Prem’s leaderboard – a win for Arsenal stretches the lead by six points while a victory for City will make them the top team with a chance to retain their Premier League silverware.

Arsenal looks like an entirely different team when playing at home, but City knows how to get the win over them. City has the better form in the last five games and they look to roll again here at the Emirates.

Final Arsenal vs. Man City Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (+135)