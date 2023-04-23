Bournemouth and West Ham battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Bournemouth-West Ham prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Cherries are entering this match with two straight victories under their belt. They brilliantly performed in their visit to Tottenham, scoring 3-2 to get the crucial three points to have a five-point buffer over the relegation zone. Matias Viña, Dominic Solanke, and Dango Ouattara appeared in the scoresheet for the Boscombe.

The Hammers are currently enjoying a run of four games without defeats. Despite a mediocre standing in the Prem, West Ham is looking to add a trophy to their cabinet as they already punched their ticket to the UEFA Conference League semifinals.

Here are the Bournemouth-West Ham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Bournemouth-West Ham Odds

AFC Bournemouth: +190

West Ham United: +160

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +116

Under 2.5 Goals: -142

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. West Ham

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why Bournemouth Can Beat West Ham

Bournemouth comes into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the league. Goals from Uruguayan left-back Matias Vina, star striker Dominic Solanke and Burkina Faso international Dango Ouattara secured the win for Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth. South Korean attacker Son Heung-min and Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma scored the goals for Tottenham Hotspur.

Nearly left for dead as March began, what has been most impressive about the Cherries’ resurgence is the opposition it has come against. Bournemouth has slayed Liverpool, Fulham, Leicester, and Spurs to assemble a stretch of four wins and 12 points earned in their last six league games. This accounts for more than 36% of their total points haul on the season. Bournemouth wishes to improve its 9-6-16 record in the Prem, including a 5-4-6 record at home where they delivered 19 goals.

The Cherries were active during the winter window, but it is two players who have been here all season who have helped power the attack: Phillip Billing and Dominic Solanke. Each has two goals in that six-match stretch, a third of their combined total of 12 this Premier League campaign. Billing has already secured seven goals in the Prem, while Solanke has five goals and six assists. Marcus Tavernier has eight goal involvements while Ouattara and Kieffer Moore have four goal contributions each.

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil is hopeful defender Matias Vina will be available despite being forced off against Tottenham after hurting his back. Hamed Junior Traore, Ryan Fredericks, and Junior Stanislas remain injured. Bournemouth’s 4-4-1-1 formation will likely be on display here in the Vitality Stadium. Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, and Jack Stephens will start as defenders for Bournemouth.

Why West Ham Can Beat Bournemouth

West Ham United drew 2-2 against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in their most recent league game. Goals from Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard for Arsenal were canceled out by goals from Algerian attacker Said Benrahma and forward Jarrod Bowen for West Ham United. TheHammers battled despite having 29% ball possession, but they had a 16-11 total shot advantage and a 7-2 edge on corner kicks.

In other news, West Ham secured their place in the Europa Conference League semi-finals with a 5-2 aggregate win over Gent on Thursday night. West Ham is set to face Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, while the other bracket will feature FC Basel and Fiorentina. West Ham is yet to suffer a defeat in the ECL.

In the Premier League, the Irons have only lost one of their last five matches, though only two of those five were wins. Only Nottingham Forest (6) have picked up fewer points away from home in the league this season than the Hammers (9). West Ham trails the hosts by two points with their 8-7-15 record. Across all competitions, they have posted a 5-9-5 record (W-L-D) in games three days after their previous match. That record is 4-8-4 in the Premier League.

West Ham manager David Moyes is optimistic his team suffered no new injury concerns following Thursday’s 4-1 win against Gent. Angelo Ogbonna was banned for that game but has also been nursing a back issue, leaving his availability uncertain. Fellow Italian Gianluca Scamacca is recovering from knee surgery and is therefore ruled out.

Benrahma, Danny Ings, and Jarrod Bowen are expected to lead the line for the visitors, who have combined for 18 goals. Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, and Tomas Soucek figure for a start in the midfield. Michail Antonio is also available to provide some offense, as he has registered five goal involvements this season. As a team, West Ham makes 12.7 total shots, 6.1 successful dribbles, and 5.5 corners per game.

Final Bournemouth-West Ham Prediction & Pick

Bournemouth will try to hold their ground on their home turf, but a resilient West Ham team has found its groove lately. Back the visitors to get the much-needed win here to escape the relegation scare.

Final Bournemouth-West Ham Prediction & Pick: West Ham (+160), Over 2.5 goals (+116)