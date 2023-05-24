Brighton and Man City meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Brighton-Man City prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Brighton (18-7-11) is currently in sixth place in the league and will be hoping to maintain its standing to send the team to its first European competition. The Seagulls had a 3-1 win against Southampton last timeout, and the Albion is looking to get its first win against the Blues since 2021.

Manchester City (28-4-4) are now crowned as champions of England with a seven-point gap over second-placed Arsenal. City will be playing its last two games on the road, and the Blues are coming off a 1-0 win at the Etihad against Chelsea.

Here are the Brighton-Man City soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brighton-Man City Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion: +260

Manchester City: -110

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 Goals: -184

Under 2.5 Goals: +150

How to Watch Brighton vs. Man City

TV: USA Network, Universo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App,

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Brighton Can Beat Man City

The hosts will try to snatch the maximum points against the champions to keep their place in the Europa League. Big clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are competing alongside Brighton to book two tickets in the Europa League and one spot in the Europa Conference League.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion are coming back to Falmer’s Stadium with some momentum. The Seagulls have been erratic in the past seven games, losing to Nottingham Forest (3-1), Everton (1-5), and Newcastle (4-1). The Albion will be looking to pound on their momentum with their wins over Wolverhampton (6-0), Manchester United (1-0), Arsenal (0-3), and Southampton (3-1). In their last game against the Saints, Evan Ferguson tallied a brace in the first half. Mohamed Elyounoussi put one back for Southampton, which was equalized by Pascal Gross 11 minutes later. Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma, and Levi Colwill got assists for the game.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side will be eager to maintain their monumental rise in the Prem. They are five points behind fifth-placed Liverpool and three points ahead of seventh-placed Aston Villa. Brighton has only won twice against City in the past 13 games, but Brighton will be hoping to make things steady at the AmEx Stadium, where they have a 10-3-5 record.

De Zerbi will still have to manage a long injury list. Enock Mwepu, Solly March, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, and Tariq Lamptey are out. Adam Lallana and Robert Sanchez appear to be doubts in this match. Adam Webster still cannot play the full 90 minutes, but he can be on the bench and play a part in this game.

Three youngsters in Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, and Julio Enciso will serve as attackers while Alexis Mac Allister will be joined by Pascal Gross and Moises Caicedo in the midfield. Lewis Dunk partners with Levi Colwill as the starting center-backs while Pervis Estupinan and Joel Veltmann will add quality offense as creative fullbacks. Brighton hopes to add to its 70 made goals in the league, 36 of which were scored at home.

Why Man City Can Beat Brighton

Manchester City remains the champions of England for three straight years, the second time that a team has secured three straight Premierships since Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. Aside from the three-peat, the Sky Blues have a chance of getting the treble if they win the FA Cup finals against Manchester United and the Champions League against Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola’s side secured a quality win in their last game in the Etihad Stadium when they hosted Chelsea. Man City rested a lot of players during that game, with the likes of Stefan Ortega, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez, and Cole Palmer getting the start. Man City controlled 65% of the match, tallying 15 total shots and five corner kicks. It was Palmer’s pass to Julian Alvarez that secured the only goal of the match, which also put Chelsea below the top half of the Premier League table.

Knowing that there will be two games left in the Prem, Man City will be trying to maintain its 24-game unbeaten run as they visit Brighton in their stadium. The Cityzens will be without the services of Nathan Ake for this fixture. Man City hopes to preserve its 11-3-3 away record, where they have scored 33 goals and surrendered 14. City’s last away loss was in a 1-0 match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City is expected to start with the 3-3-1-3 formation. Germany goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will be in goal and he will look to add to his two clean sheets in this campaign. Julian Alvarez is looking to add to his nine goals. Riyad Mahrez will also be looking to add more to his five goals and 10 assists this season. Man City will be fielding a starting XI with an average age of 25.6 years old, which will also see another starting role for the likes of Ruben Dias, Rico Lewis, Sergio Gomez, Phil Foden, and Cole Palmer.

Final Brighton-Man City Prediction & Pick

City definitely will put its second stringers in the lineup, but they still retain the offensive prowess of the first team members. Brighton will be battling well with Man City, but this game might just extend City’s streak to 25 games of going unbeaten with a draw.

Final Brighton-Man City Prediction & Pick: Draw (+310), Over 2.5 goals (-184)