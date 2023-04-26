The West London Derby is back in action, as Chelsea and Brentford battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Chelsea-Brentford prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Blues are still finding it hard to find wins lately. Former player-turned-manager Frank Lampard is now in charge of the Blues, but Chelsea is still winless after seven games. Chelsea exited the Champions League after a 4-0 aggregate score by Real Madrid. Chelsea hopes to be back with a vengeance in the Prem after losing to Brighton 2-1.

The Bees have been buzzing in the Prem but they succumbed in the past six fixtures, losing thrice and drawing thrice. Brentford enjoyed a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa last timeout and they will be looking to win this match. Brentford scored 4-1 against Chelsea last year but endured a goalless deadlock in October’s reverse fixture.

Why Chelsea Can Beat Brentford

Chelsea is 11th in the Premier League, slipping from the top half of the English top flight. Chelsea has been on a downward spiral in the Prem, which is so different from their third-place finish last season. Chelsea’s exit in the Champions League from Real Madrid will see them focusing in England’s top flight, with some hope to get a European tournament placement for next season.

The Blues’ season has been very inconsistent. Despite the signing of coach Graham Potter and big names in the January transfer window like Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, and Mykhaylo Mudryk, the Blues did not pay off those efforts in the pitch. Chelsea has a 10-9-12 record so far, while their 6-5-5 home record in Stamford Bridge is just the 12th-best in the league. Chelsea’s run of seven winless games should see an end soon, but it can come quicker if they win in familiar territory against their budding London rivals.

Frank Lampard returning to the Chelsea managerial seat definitely puts pressure on the gaffer as they hold this game at Stamford Bridge. Throughout the season, Chelsea is averaging 12.5 total shots, 5.7 corners, and 58.9% ball possession which resulted to 31 goals and 21 assists in 31 games. Lampard will have to make some tactical changes to match or exceed these numbers, as Chelsea is also decent on the defensive end. The Blues are making 20.3 tackles, 9.5 interceptions, and 17.1 clearances while securing 10 clean sheets.

Armando Broja and Kalidou Koulibaly remain out for Chelsea. It has been hinted recently that Reece James and Mason Mount are out for this season, so they will be watching the game from the sidelines as well.

The Blues will be relying on Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling, and Joao Felix to push the pace and score the goals. Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, and N’Golo Kante will command the midfield. Kepa keeps his place as the starting goalkeeper with Cesar Azpilicueta Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, and Ben Chilwell serving as defenders.

Why Brentford Can Beat Chelsea

The visiting team, fronted by Thomas Frank, has taken 44 points and is currently in 1oth place. Brentford drew with Aston Villa 1-1, as Ivan Toney’s 65th-minute goal was equalized by Douglas Luiz 22 minutes later. The Bees were denied a vital three points in the past game, and they hope to end their run of six winless games come to an end here in the West London derby.

Brentford has been scored against in eight of the past nine games, seeing their opponents hit 13 goals in total. Defensively, Brentford has been far from perfect, but they still put in decent numbers of nine clean sheets, 15.8 tackles, 21 clearances, 9.3 interceptions, and 4.1 saves. Brentford had wins over Fulham and Southampton in early March, but they have not snatched only two points in four games this April. The Bees hope that their averages of 1.5 goals, 10.5 total shots, and 4.4 corner kicks will be matched or exceeded in this match.

Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Pootter, and Pontus Jansson are out for this game. Ivan Toney is at risk for suspension, as he currently has nine yellow cards through the season. Toney will also be looking to add to his tally of 19 goals and four assists this season. Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, and Mathias Jensen rank second in the club with a joint five goals. The Bees can definitely pull a win in this derby. Despite having a 3-7-6 road record, Brentford has put in 18 goals in their travels.

Thomas Frank’s key decision could be whether to line up with a back four or stick with the back five from the weekend which has regularly featured against the more dangerous opponents this season. The Bees appear most likely include the likes of David Raya, Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen, Frank Onyeka, Mikkel Damsgaard, Ivan Toney, and Bryan Mbeumo in the starting XI.

Final Chelsea-Brentford Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been having rough patches as of late. However, Chelsea’s run will come to an end in this fantastic derby game. Back the Blues to get the win in this high-scoring spectacle.

Final Chelsea-Brentford Prediction & Pick: Chelsea (-135), Over 2.5 goals (-104)