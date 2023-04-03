Two big clubs from the Big Six are duking it out as Chelsea (10-8-10) clashes with liverpool(12-6-9)! Catch the odds series here, featuring our Chelsea-Liverpool prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After seven months of taking charge of the Blues, Todd Boehly and management have sacked Graham Potter following an 0-2 loss at home to Aston Villa. Chelsea is now out of the top 10, a disappointing drop from their third-place finish last season.

Liverpool is on a three-game losing skid. They took an early lead against Manchester City but the current champions rallied back with four goals of their own. Liverpool is now in eighth place in the Prem.

Here are the Chelsea-Liverpool soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Chelsea-Liverpool Odds

Chelsea FC: +150

Liverpool FC: +175

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool

TV: Peacock

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Chelsea Can Beat Liverpool

Graham Potter looked like he was making some prolific changes after having an undefeated record in March, but an 0-2 loss to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa was the final nail to the coffin that led to his sacking. Despite a two-week international break, Ollie Watkins and John McGinn were in their scoring groove to push the Villans into ninth place, while Emi Martinez kept a clean sheet despite 27 shots blasted by Chelsea.

Chelsea is now in the bottom half of the Premier League ladder, occupying 11th place with a 10-8-10 record which also brings their home record to 6-4-4. Chelsea had wins over Leeds, Borussia Dortmund, and Leicester in March as well as a 2-2 draw to Everton, but these wins were too late for Potter to accomplish. Since winning his first three Premier League games as Chelsea boss, Chelsea just had four wins, seven draws, and eight losses in the following 19 Prem matches. Some big names that may replace potter include Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochetinno, Luis Enrique, and Joachim Low.

Bruno Saltor will temporarily take charge of the Blues as they find a new successor. The Blues are 13 points adrift of a place in the top four, while a spot for the Europa Conference League is still achievable. Current sixth-placers Brighton & Hove Albion are just five points ahead. Chelsea would not want things to go wrong in the upcoming fixtures, as they are still in contention for the Champions League with a tight match against Real Madrid. Upcoming games in the Prem include tough matches against Brighton, Brentford, Arsenal, Man City, and Man United.

Kai Havertz leads the team with seven goals. Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount have four and three goals, respectively. Six players – Mount, Sterling, Thiago Silva, Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella, and Ben Chillwel – have two assists each.

Wesley Fofana and Raheem Sterling are doubtful to appear. None of Armando Broja, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Edouard Mendy, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can suit up in this game. The likes of Benoit Badiashile, Mason Mount, and N’Golo Kante can see some starting minutes in this game.

Why Liverpool Can Beat Chelsea

Liverpool took an early advantage in its last outing in Manchester City, with Mohamed Salah in the scoresheet from an assist by Diogo Jota. The Reds were also adamant about having Rodri booked for a second yellow card, but coach Jurgen Klopp said in an interview that his squad is unlikely to win against a 10-side City club. The Sky Blues responded with goals from Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Jack Grealish to split the season series between the two clubs.

Liverpool is now hitting a 12-6-9 record with a 3-3-8 record on the road. Liverpool has not found wins since their 7-0 demolition against Manchester United. Before their outing to Manchester City, they lost to Bournemouth and exited the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 defeat from Real Madrid, which followed the 5-2 loss at Anfield in the first leg.

Klopp faced Chelsea in his 1,000th game as a manager in January, but neither set of fans got their money’s worth in a drab goalless stalemate – the third time in a row that both sides have failed to score against one another in 90 minutes – and some may already be placing bets on a similarly tight and uneventful affair taking shape in the capital. The last five Chelsea-Liverpool clashes ended in draws in regular time. The two squads had recently developed a rivalry after repeated clashes in cup tourneys, but Liverpool ended up victorious over the Chelsea side after grabbing last year’s Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Mo Salah leads the club with 12 goals and seven assists. Roberto Firmino and Dawin Nunez follow suit with 12 and 11 goal contributions. Cody Gakpo looks to add to his four-goal tally while Andrew Robertson ranks second in the squad with six assists.

Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic remain absent in the long term, while Naby Keita is also at risk of missing the remainder of the season with a fresh muscular problem. Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez, and Joe Gomez could freshen up the starting spots for the Reds.

Final Chelsea-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Both squads are in dire need of wins. Chelsea will try to hold their ground as they find a new manager who can mesh their talent after an expensive cashout in the January transfer window. Liverpool will need to find their scoring groove if they want to compete in European tourneys next year. Bookmarkers and analysts feel that this game ends in a draw, but Liverpool has the greater scoring prowess compared to the hosts. This will be a high-scoring spectacle but the Blues will remain winless.

Final Chelsea-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Liverpool (+175), Over 2.5 goals (-122)