Manchester United Red Devils (12-2-4) will be hunting its 10th straight win across all competitions when they visit the Crystal Palace Eagles (6-4-8) at Selhurst Park in Wednesday’s Premier League sole fixture. Check out our Premier League odds series with a Crystal Palace-Manchester United prediction and pick.

The Red Devils got the better of their bitter rivals Manchester City in Saturday’s derby game, thanks to a 78th-minute counter-attack by Bruno Fernandes followed by Marcus Rashfoard’s sealer four minutes later.

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira’s side failed to snatch the aspired three points, as the Glaziers fell short in their London derby game against counterparts Chelsea, losing to a 64th-minute header by Kai Havertz.

Here are the Crystal Palace-Manchester Unitedsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Crystal Palace-Manchester United Odds

Crystal Palace: +370

Manchester United: -130

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -108

Under 2.5 Goals: -114

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

TV: Peacock

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT

Why Crystal Palace Can Beat Manchester United

In the Eagles’ last five games in the top flight, four have ended in setbacks – giving up seven goals while failing to score goals on all of those losses and only defeating Bournemouth at that time – but this game’s hosts have not gone scoreless at Selhurst Park in three straight games since September 2017.

The Glaziers currently sit in 12th place in the Prem, 16 points behind this game’s opposing squad. The team looks safe from relegation as they are ahead of the bottom three – West Ham United, Everton, and Southampton – by seven points. Still, the Eagles need to secure some points to be safe from demotion to the EFL Championship League.

Patrick Vieira’s roster will be extra pumped up to find its first win in 2023, as Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, and Odsonne Edouard continue to head the attack for the Eagles. The previous meeting of these two teams saw Zaha netting a 37th-minute goal that raised the roof in Selhurst Park for a 1-0 victory. The past six matchups for this squad also saw the Glaziers winning three games and securing one draw,which should show some sense that the squad knows how to work their way against the Red Devils.

The Eagles’ offense needs some rejuvenation at this point. The last 10 games for Crystal Palace across all competitions only saw the team winning three games while netting in just six goals. With a rough schedule ahead, Zaha, Edouard, and Jordan Ayew should be tightening up those laces and be on a frenzy for goals to keep their position in the Prem alive. Cheick Doucoure, Michael Olise, and Jeffery Schlupp should be seeing valuable minutes into this fixture and must make their midfield control top-notch, seeing that the squad only possesses the ball 46.2% across all matches . While their 80.3% ball passing accuracy seems high, they should be guarding heavily in the backline, as they concede 1.4 goals, commit 12.2 fouls, and earn 2.3 yellow cards per game.

The next games for Crystal Palace would be a tough run, as they will face Newcastle United to end their January schedule, while four games slated on February will see them rematching Manchester United, followed by games with Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, and Liverpool. If the league standings remain unchanged, the Eagles might be bound for a series of defeats when facing these tough clubs.

Why Manchester United Can Beat Crystal Palace

Manchester United looks revitalized after a rocky start of the season, as they have now made 10 straight wins across all competitions. With such momentum, the Red Devils look dominant going into this fixture, as the past nine games saw them smashing in 23 goals in all competitions.

The Red Devils’ outstanding outings are primarily due to scoring duties provided by Marcus Rashford, who has snuck in seven goals in a row in all competitions. Recent reports also show that Jadon Sancho and Anthony MArtial are gradually making returns to the club, which shall only improve Man U’s forefront attack. Young forwards Alejandro Garnacho and Antony continue to show flashes of their brilliance. Midfielderrs Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro are no slouch either, as they continue to dominate the midfield with their superior passing and quick defending skills.

A win for the Red Devils here will propel them into the second seed, overtaking rivals Manchester City and rising stars Newcastle United. That victory will also make their chase to league leaders Arsenal much achievable with just six points ahead. The next three fixtures for Manchester United to cap off January will also see them face off Arsenal in the Prem, Nottingham Forest in the EFl Cup, and Reading in the FA Cup.

Final Crystal Palace-Manchester United Prediction & Pick

Manchester United looks primed to make a win in this matchup, as they are on a frenzy of goals and wins to achieve an undefeated January standing. Man U looks to pounce at minute zero with the confidence of keeping the Eagles scoreless at bay, even with Zaha and Ayew going out for Crystal Palace to give the restart and resurgence they need. Eric Ten Hag’s side look too outstanding in the offensive and defensive side of the field, so expect the red hot Red Devils to net in two goals with a clean sheet.

Final Crystal Palace-Manchester United Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-130), Under 2.5 goals (-114)