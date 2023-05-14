Everton and Man City meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Everton-Man City prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Despite a 17th-placed standing in the Premier League, the Toffees will try to squeeze as many points as they can get in their last three games. Everton has been unbeaten in the last two games, drawing 2-2 against Leicester City and securing a surprise 1-5 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium.

Manchester City is currently holding a one-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal, with one game at hand. The Sky Blues hope to make their 21-consecutive unbeaten run in their travel here at Goodison Park. Man City currently has 10 straight wins in the Prem and is coming off a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Here are the Everton-Man City soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Everton-Man City Odds

Everton: +800

Manchester City: -310

Draw: +450

Over 2.5 Goals: -146

Under 2.5 Goals: +120

How to Watch Everton vs. Man City

TV: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why Everton Can Beat Man City

Everton is ranked 17th currently in the Premier League, one point over 18th-placed Leeds and two points over Leicester City. The home team will look to make it two wins in a row and unbeaten in three after having won their last league outing. A positive result is a must for Everton as they look to maintain their position outside of the relegation zone.

A stunning 5-1 victory on the road last time out versus Brighton & Hove Albion could hardly have come at a better time for Everton as they finally clambered their way out of the relegation spots. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil both got braces for the Toffees. Jason Steele’s own goal added another one for the Merseysiders, while Alexis Mac Allister made sure that Everton does not snatch a clean sheet in the match.

Everton will be buoyed by their recent form and will look to continue their scoring run as they face the league leaders. Everton will be looking to improve its 5-3-9 home record, where they have only scored 15 times and garnered 18 points. The Toffees surely know how to frustrate the Sky Blues, as they forced a 1-1 draw last time at the Etihad, courtesy of Demarai Gray’s goal to equalize Erling Haaland’s effort.

Gaffer Sean Dyche will be without the services of Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Dele Alli, Ben Godfrey, and Ruben Vinagre, who are all out injured. The Everton boss is expected to start with the 4-3-3 formation, where Jordan Pickford will be in goal. McNeil will be looking to add to his seven-goal tally, while Gray and Doucoure equally rank second in the team with four goals. Alex Iwobi will also be looking to put in more assists, with his tally currently at seven.

Why Man City Can Beat Everton

After drawing away to Real Madrid in the Champions League this week, Pep Guardiola’s side is now 21 matches unbeaten across all competitions as they continue their hunt for a famous treble this campaign. City will also be aiming to get all 12 possible points in their last four games to get their third straight Premier League championship.

The Cityzens did well in their travel to Bernabeu, getting 56% ball possession and making 10 shots with six on target against Los Blancos. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 36th minute, but Kevin De Bruyne’s effort kept City steady and with some confidence as they host the second leg in the Etihad Stadium.

Aside from their European success, City is also victorious in the last 10 Premier League games and remains unbeaten in their last 13. City’s last loss was in early February against Tottenham. The Sky Blues are also 12 matches unbeaten against Everton in competitive action, winning 10 of those games since their last loss in January 2017.

Knowing that Arsenal will also be looking to get the maximum points in their last three games, Pep Guardiola cannot really risk starting a second-string starting XI as they do not really have that big a lead at the top of the table. However, we could still see a few changes given the depth of their squad.

Guardiola will be without the services of Nathan Ake for this fixture. The Dutch defender is feeling much better but he is unlikely to be risked here given that the second leg of the UCL is just days away.

Manchester City is expected to start with the 3-4-2-1 formation, where Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes will be in goal. Erling Haaland is looking to add to his 35-goal tally, while Kevin De Bruyne will be trying to get one more to his 16 assists this season. Phil Foden ranks second in the team with 10 goals while Riyad Mahrez will be looking to reach double-digits, as he already has five goals and nine assists.

Final Everton-Man City Prediction & Pick

Everton will need all miracles to pull off a second straight upset win against the current table leaders. However, Manchester City has not slowed down and will remain a threat in the offense. Lots of goals will be expected, but the visitors will remain undefeated in 22 games.

Final Everton-Man City Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-310), Over 2.5 goals (-146)