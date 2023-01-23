Round 21 of the Premier League will be rounded up by a sole match on Monday, as Fulham (9-4-7) hosts the visiting Tottenham Hotspurs (10-3-7) in another London derby clash at Craven Cottage. Check out our Premier League odds series featuring our Fulham-Tottenham pick and prediction.

The Cottagers continue to make a steady progression to the top of the Premier League chart. The fresh-from-relegation squad is now perched at the sixth spot, just two points away from Tottenham. Fulham enters this contest with a fresh defeat from Newcastle, but they have found some momentum as they have also notched three wins in all competitions this January. Grabbing the three points will propel Marco Silva’s squad into fifth place.

The Hotspurs struggle to find form and consistency. They squandered a 2-0 halftime lead over Manchester City, only to concede four second-half goals from the Blues. The match prior to that was a 2-0 masterclass from rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Getting the three points is crucial for Antonio Conte’s side in order to chase Newcastle and Manchester United for a Champions League spot.

Here are the Fulham-Tottenhamsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Fulham-Tottenham Odds

Fulham: +220

Tottenham Hotspurs: +110

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -148

Under 2.5 Goals: +122

How to Watch Fulham vs. Tottenham

TV: USA Network

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Fulham Can Beat Tottenham

Fulham continues to make wonderful surprises in the Prem. Although the team was just recently promoted in the top flight after spending time in the Championship League last year, Marco Silva’s side has a lot of football brewing in them. In 20 games played this season, the Cottagers have netted 32 goals and 18 assists. At this rate, Fulham can smash in 1.6 goals at a 14% conversion rate. They only possess the ball at a 46.8% ball possession rate but they are quite good at getting penalty goals, having converted four of the seven they were given thus far.

As usual, Aleksandar Mitrovic spearheads the attack for Fulham. His 11 goals make him the fourth top scorer in the league, trailing Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Ivan Toney. Andreas Pereira is also tied with seven other players as fifth in the Prem for most assists delivered at five. Moreover, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Joao Palhinha, Willian, Harrison Reed, and Kenny Tete are also making rounds for their excellent goal-scoring and top-notch assist-making in the Prem.

The defense for Fulham is no slouch either. The team has secured five clean sheets so far, in addition to 16.2 tackles, 7.9 interceptions, 18.8 clearances, and 4.1 saves made per game. They are a bit reckless in committing 10.2 fouls and earning 2.5 yellow cards per game, but this is a testament to how gritty they play against other teams.

Antonee Robinson is available to play after serving his suspension. Shane Duffy could also be back after battling an illness. Neeskens Kebano will be watching the game on the sidelines. Marco Silva is sure to prepare something for this London derby, but crude attacking formations and agile defensive tactics shall be key to impressing the Fulham fans at Craven Cottage.

Why Tottenham Can Beat Fulham

Tottenham’s recent outings turned out awry for the team. They lost at home to Arsenal followed by a four-goal response by Manchester City in the second half after netting in two goals in the first half. As Tottenham is dedicated to turning things around, Antonio Conte’s squad is destined to make a statement game to continue their chase for the trophy.

Harry Kane leads the team for most goals at 15, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Heung-Min Son, and Rodrigo Bentancur each have four to their name. Dejan Kulusevski, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, and Ryan Sessegnon each have two goals scored for the Hotspurs. Their success in finding the goals makes them the top three team in the league with 39 netted in, but their defense took a downfall as they have conceded 31 already.

The Spurs’ attack remains productive thanks to the 51.1% ball possession rate they make per game. They also make 84.4% accurate passes and 53.4% accurate long-ball passes per game. Despite having a supreme display of offensive set-ups, the Lilywhites also need to step up on the defensive end. They should manage to lower the 1.6 goals they concede and 130.6 possessions they lose per game. Bentancur, Kane, Sessegnon, Christian Romero, and Yves Bissouma should remain aggressive in defending but try not to earn more yellow cards, as they are in danger of being suspended in the next games should they earn some this game.

Lucas Moura is doubtful to play in this game. Regardless, Antonio Conte should make vital formations in this tough matchup with one of the London clubs.

Final Fulham-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

Two teams donning white jerseys are sure to provide another London derby classic. With Kane and Mitrovic available to play, expect that there will be a barrage of goals for each club. The Spurs emerge as the more victorious team against the Cottagers in their last six matchups, so expect the visitors to make a statement game and snatch the three points.

Final Fulham-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Tottenham Hotspurs (+110), Over 2.5 goals (-148)