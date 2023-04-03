Leicester City and Aston Villa meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Leicester-Aston Villa prediction and pick.

The Foxes have not been fantastic as of late, going winless in their last seven games n all competitions. Their last travel to Crystal Palace earned them a 2-1 defeat, placing them in the relegation zone and resulting in Brendan Rodgers’ departure.

The Lions have been roaring in their last five games, keeping four clean sheets in that stretch. Unai Emery’s side delivered a 2-0 win over Chelsea which resulted in Graham Potter’s sacking.

Why Leicester Can Beat Aston Villa

Leicester City will be hoping to return to winning ways here following a 2-1 Premier League defeat last time out to Crystal Palace. The Foxes matched the Eagles equally in that game, gaining 49% possession but only made three total shots at goal with two on target. Ricardo Pereira delivered a goal from a lovely assist by Timothy Castagne while Daniel Iversen committed an own goal. The Foxes are 19th in the Premier League, one point from safety but that will become two if Everton avoids defeat against Tottenham on Monday.

It has not been often in recent times that Leicester City has shown defensive steel. The facts show that the Foxes have been scored against in six of their previous six clashes, shipping 11 goals along the way. Leicester’s loss at Crystal Palace on Saturday was their sixth in seven games and the final straw for Brendan Rodgers as they slipped back into the relegation zone. They have no clean sheet in 13 league matches and in six of their last 10, they have conceded two or more goals.

Their Premier League title win seven years ago feels a long way away and if they are not careful, could find themselves in the Championship next season. Even when playing at home, Leicester has lacked the needed spark; they have one win in seven league games at home and a 3-3-7 record in the King Power Stadium.

Dennis Praet, Johnny Evans, Youri Tielemans, James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, and Jannik Vestergaard are out for the team. Ricardo Pereira, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Daniel Amarteycould freshen up for the Foxes. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes currently lead the foxes with nine goals while Jamie Vardy has one goal and four assists. Patson Daka has four goals for Leicester City.

Why Aston Villa Can Beat Leicester

Aston Villa will come into the encounter following a 0-2 Premier League win against Chelsea in their previous outing. In that match, the Villans only had 31% possession, but they made sure that their five shots at goal with two of them on target found the back of the net. Efforts from Ollie Watkins and super John McGinn were enough to dispel Chelsea’s 27 attempts on goal with eight on target.

In their previous six outings, Aston Villa has bagged a tally of 11 goals. Aston Villa has additionally got on the scoresheet on each one of those occasions and kept four clean sheets, thanks to efforts from Emi Martinez. In that time, they have seen five goals scored by their opponents, four of which came from their 4-2 defeat against Arsenal.

In addition to Unai Emery’s hold over the club to replace Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa has had a major turn in fortunes since their defeat at home to Arsenal in February. Unai Emery’s team has posted four wins in the last five matches and scored two or more goals six times in the last 10 matches.

In the last five matches, they have played three away from home and Ollie Watkins has scored the opening goal in those three matches. Watkins’s sublime lob against Chelsea saw the Englishman become the first player in Aston Villa’s history to score in five successive Premier League away games, and the 27-year-old will lead the line with uncurbed confidence. Watkins now has 10 goals and five assists this season while Emiliano Buendia follows with five goals. Douglas Luiz is also the joint leader in assists with five while Jacob Ramsey and Leon Baley have three dimes each.

Matty Cash, Jed Steer, and Philipp Coutinho are still out for the team.

Final Leicester-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick

The Foxes need to get in their scoring groove or else they will lose a spot in the Premier League. Emery’s side has been rising since he took over, and the Villans will continue their run in this game. Back the visitors to get the win over the hosts.

Final Leicester-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa (+175)