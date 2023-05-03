liverpool and Fulham meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Liverpool-Fulham prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Liverpool has found some life nearing the end of this season. The Reds are on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in the last six. Liverpool almost shared points with Tottenham as the Spurs fought back to score three goals, but Diogo Jota’s goal just two minutes after Richarlison’s equalizer gave the Reds the victory.

Fulham had a great season back to the Premier League after their promotion. The Cottagers are currently in the top 10, but they have been erratic as of late. Af getting wins over Everton and Leeds, Fulham lost to Aston Villa and most recently Manchester City.

Here are the Liverpool-Fulham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Liverpool-Fulham Odds

Liverpool: -410

Fulham: +1000

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 Goals: -240

Under 2.5 Goals: +192

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Fulham

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: Peacock Premium, Sport 24 Extra

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Liverpool Can Beat Fulham

Liverpool has 16 wins, eight draws, and nine losses this season. Additionally, they are 4-0 in their previous four Premier League games. Liverpool is currently sitting in fifth place in the EPL and seven points behind Manchester United for fourth place. Liverpool had a high-scoring match against Tottenham recently. Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, and Mo Salah put the Reds up 3-0 in the first 15 minutes, but Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Richarlison managed to tie in 93 minutes. However, Diogo Jota delivered a game-deciding goal in the 94th minute.

Liverpool has a top-three offense in the EPL. Thus, you can expect a significant attack. Mohamed Salah leads the way with 17 goals and seven assists. Likewise, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez are in joint-second place with nine goals. Diogo Jota has provided some solid offense with five goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been the distribution gems for Liverpool as they each have eight assists. Their efforts have helped Liverpool rank third in goals scored (65), second in big chances (109), and second in possession time (60.8%). Additionally, they rank fourth in total shots per game at 15.7.

Brazilian goalie Alisson is the rock that prevents other teams from getting the ball through. Significantly, he has 11 clean sheets this season. But the one thing that Liverpool struggles with is making efforts in the defensive end. They average 15.5 tackles, 9.0 interceptions, 14.1 clearances, and 2.9 saves per game, but concede 1.3 goals per game.

Liverpool can beat Fulham if they play a clean sheet and avoid mistakes. Moreover, they must get the ball in the areas where they are more likely to succeed. However, Jurgen Klopp’s squad must win this game while Firmino, Calvin Ramsay, Stefan Bajcetic, and Naby Keita are out.

Why Fulham Can Beat Liverpool

The Cottagers hope to snap their two-game losing spell, despite picking wins river Leeds and Everton before. Fulham hopes to get the win over the Reds in their travel here to Anfield, which will improve their 6-2-8 record on away games. Fulham had a 2-1 lead over Liverpool in their August match-up, but Mo Salah’s 80th-minute equalizer resulted in both teams getting the share of the spoils.

Fulham’s last two defeats were in the hands of Aston Villa and Manchester City. Tyrone Mings scored the lone goal for the Villans in their game in Villa Park. In their home game against the Sky Blues, they managed to keep things interesting, highlighted by Carlos Vinicius’ 15th-minute goal off an assist from Harry Wilson. However, Fulham was not able to overtake the goals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Manager Marco Silva will have to rely on an arsenal of outstanding players on his roster. Fulham’s 45 goals and 25 assists in 33 games in the Premier League show their team effort, placing them 10th with a 13-6-14 record. Despite Mitrovic’s absence, Fulham can still rely on midfielder Bobby Decordova-Reid, who is second in the club with four goals. Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, and Harrison Reed are offensive tacticians that control the midfield, combining for 18 goal contributions. Pereira and Kenny Tete are outstanding playmakers as well, combining for 10 assists. Not to mention, Willian, Harry Wilson, and Carlos Vinicius are still available in the forward spots.

However, the Cottagers will be missing the services of Aleksandr Mitrovic, the squad’s leading scorer with 11 goals across all competitions, due to suspension. Layvin Kurzawa, Tim Ream, and Andreas Pereira are also out while Willian has a doubtful status.

Fulham’s recent defensive display has been awful lately, conceding eight goals in the last six games. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, as well as defenders Tete, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Issa Diop prove to be a solid backline, and they should continue to add on their averages of 16.5 tackles, 8.9 interceptions, 18.9 clearances, and 3.9 saves.

Final Liverpool-Fulham Prediction & Pick

Fulham’s form has dropped this year, and the absence of Mitrovic lessens the visitors’ attacking prowess. Liverpool is finding their groove back and they will likely regain three points here to the delight of the fans in Anfield.

Final Liverpool-Fulham Prediction & Pick: Liverpool (-410), Over 2.5 goals (-240)