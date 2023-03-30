Manchester City and liverpool meet for an exciting match at the Etihad Stadium! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Man City-Liverpool prediction and pick.

City is on a scoring groove, scoring 13 goals in their last two games in the Champions League and FA Cup. Trailing Arsenal by eight points, City would need all the maximum 33 points from the remaining 11 games if it wants to retain its Premier League championship.

After a 7-0 demolition against Manchester United, Liverpool was humbled by Bournemouth and Real Madrid in their previous two games. Liverpool currently ranks sixth in the standings and they need all the points they can get to retain this spot.

Here are the Man City-Liverpool soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Man City-Liverpool Odds

Manchester City: -170

Liverpool: +420

Draw: +330

Over 2.5 Goals: -154

Under 2.5 Goals: +126

How to Watch Man City vs. Liverpool

TV: NBC Sports, SiriusXM FC,

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 7:30 AM ET / 4:30 AM PT

Why Man City Can Beat Liverpool

Manchester City’s grip on the Premier League title is loosening, as the reigning champions find themselves eight points off the pace. However, Pep Guardiola’s side is not going down without a fight. This will be a huge must-win game for the hosts on Saturday, but they come into the fixture after winning each of their last three league matches. Man City has a 19-4-4 standing, scoring 67 goals while conceding 25 on the way to 61 points.

An Erling Haaland penalty in the 78th minute secured all three points for Man City in their last Premier League game away at Crystal Palace. City controlled 68% of the game for the most part but did not take advantage of their 14-3 edge on total shots taken. Regardless, City’s momentum has taken been on an all-time high after scoring 13 combined goals in their hosting stints against RB Leipzig and Burnley. Haaland was once again a catalyst on the field, scoring five goals against the Red Bulls and tallying a hat-trick against the Clarets.

Guardiola’s side has been dominant at home throughout the season, as they have won 12 of their 14 matches at the Etihad, scoring 46 goals and conceding just 14. On 27 matches played so far, Man City averages 2.5 goals, 16.4 total shots, 6.6 corners, and 64.5% ball possession. The Cityzens have kept 10 clean sheets so far, as well as averaging 13.1 tackles, 6.3 interceptions, and 10.0 clearances per game.

City will have a well-rested Erling Haaland at their disposal this weekend, as the striker pulled out of international duty for Norway with a minor hip injury. Phil Foden is ill and might not feature this weekend. City still has a lot of attacking options, like Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, and Jack Grealish in the front, lkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, and Rodri in the middle, and Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, and John Stones in the back. Vice-captain Kevin De Bruynefigures for another start and looks to add to his tally of four goals and league-leading 12 assists.

Why Liverpool Can Beat Man City

There was a growing sense that Liverpool was back on track after a huge win over Manchester United in March. However, since then, they have failed to score in each of their previous two matches in all competitions. The Reds’ last league action was on March 11, as they were beaten on the South Coast by Bournemouth. Liverpool is sixth in the league with a 12-11-3 record. They have scored 47 goals and allowed 29.

Liverpool also suffered a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid last March 15. Karim Benzema had the only goal of the game thanks to an assist from Vinicius Junior. Despite a low-scoring game, the Whites have done most of the damage in the first leg, scoring 5-2 in Anfield. Moreover, Liverpool will be seeking to get the league double against the hosts. They scored 1-0 against the Blues thanks to a long pass from goalkeeper Alisson Becker to Mohamed Salah in the 76th minute.

After being eliminated from the Champions League and FA Cup this year, this means that their only route back into the competition is by finishing in the top four. The Reds’ next three matches could determine their chances of achieving that feat, as Liverpool visits Chelsea before hosting Arsenal after this trip to the Etihad.

Calvin Ramsey, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz, and Joe Gomez are serious doubts for the Reds this weekend, while Konstantinos Tsimikas and Darwin Nunez could also miss out through injury. Jurgen Klopp and company can still resort to Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota for the forward spots, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliot, and Naby Keita in the midfield slots, and Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and Joel Matip for the defensive line.

Final Man City-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Liverpool is adamant to focus on the Prem right now and secure the league double over the Blues. However, City has been on an all-time scoring high and will look to retain that aggression. With both squads having international players who played well in the Euro Qualifiers, both teams are certainly ready for this long-awaited fixture. Back the Blues to take revenge against the Reds in a high-scoring spectacle in Manchester.

Final Man City-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-170), Over 2.5 goals (-154)