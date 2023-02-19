Round 24 of the English Premier League will be rounded off by the penultimate fixture between a surging Manchester United (14-4-5) club and the resilient Leicester City (7-3-12). It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, featuring our Man United-Leicester prediction and pick.

Man U has been on a tear this season. They remain as the only English team still in contention for the Premier League, EFL Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils have just lost once this 2023.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in the middle of the Prem table. The former 2016 Premier League Champions have been far from their glory days but they hope to snatch three points here just for survival in England’s top football flight.

Here are the Man United-Leicestersoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Man United-Leicester Odds

Manchester United: -170

Leicester City: +440

Draw: +330

Over 2.5 Goals: -162

Under 2.5 Goals: +132

How to Watch Man United vs. Leicester

TV: NBCSports.com, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, Peacock Premium

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Man United Can Beat Leicester

The Red Devils are in the midst of a magnificent football display, winning nine games, drawing three games, and losing once in 2023. Their run in the Carabao Cup has been terrific, smashing 14 goals in five games and securing clean sheets in the last four games. They are off to face Newcastle United in the finals. The Red Devils will play three games in Old Trafford – this match with Leicester, the second leg of the Europa League knock-outs with Barcelona, and the fifth round of the FA Cup against West Ham United. They will play with Newcastle United in the EFL Carabao Cup finals in Wembley Stadium.

United stands currently in third place and is contending for the Premier League silverware, battling Arsenal, Manchester City, and Newcastle United at the top. Erik Ten Hag has brought out the best in Man U in his stead as manager. Man U has scored 38 goals, 28 of which coming from assists, while conceding 28 as well. They pose a 53.3% ball possession rate, tally 14 shots, and record 4.3 corners per game. Man U opened the 2022-2023 season with 1-2 and 4-0 losses to Brighton and Brentford, but United has never looked back and made the necessary adjustments to reach the top of the league.

Erik ten Hag and company have a seven-game unbeaten run. United’s recent game was a tight match with Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou. Marcus Alonso gave Barca the lead early in the second half, but a Marcus Rashford goal and a Jules Kounde own goal gave the Red Devils a 2-1 lead in 59 minutes. However, former Leeds striker Raphinha equalized in the 76th minute to settle the match at 2-2.

United’s Marcus Rashford has been on a scoring tear: in 35 goals across all competitions, Rashford has produced 22 goals and 8 assists. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has five goals and four assists to his name, while Antony, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho each have three. Midseason acquisition has been a solid signing for Man U, tallying two goals and three assists.

Man U would still be without the services of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Donny Van De Beek. Antony, Anthony Martial, and Scott McTominay are doubtful in this game as they have still no clear timetable for their returns.

Why Leicester Can Beat Man United

Leicester has been underwhelming this season. After winning their famous title in 2016, Leicester have only added two trophies- the FA Cup and Community Shield which were both obtained in 2021. While many fans wanted Leicester to challenge the top four again, they still have a long way coming. The Foxes are sitting in 14th with 24 points earned from seven wins, three draws, and 12 losses. They are not yet safe from relegation, as West Ham, Leeds, and Southampton are still battling for survival with 20, 19, and 18 points to their name.

Still, Brendan Rogers’ squad will make use of this opportunity to take down one of the storied clubs and this year’s title contenders. While pressure does make diamonds, sometimes it is the completely relaxed teams that get the best results. For instance, the Foxes are on a four-game unbeaten run heading into this match. This streak includes a 4-2 win over Aston Villa and a recent 4-1 demolition against Tottenham. Rodrigo Bentancur gave the Spurs an early lead at the 14th minute mark, but Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Harvey Barnes have produced four goals for the Foxes to snatch the three points at King Power Stadium. Rogers’ squad will put up a fight despite the absences of James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, and Jonny Evans. Boubakar Soumare and Youri Tielemans are expected to start as well. Iheanacho, Maddison, and Barnes are locks as starters, but Rogers might also bring Jamie Vardy into the mix. The Foxes will be motivated to end United’s 16-game unbeaten home run, as well as to tally three consecutive league victories for the first time in over two years for Leicester. Brendan Rodgers’s side have registered three wins and two draws in their last six meetings with United.

Final Man United-Leicester Prediction & Pick

United’s unbeaten home record currently stands at 16 games, and they will likely extend that streak. Leicester has registered four goals in its last two outings, so expect both squads to come in hot in this high-scoring affair.

Final Man United-Leicester Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-170), Over 2.5 goals (162)