Nottingham Forest and Man United battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Nottingham Forest-Man United prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Nottingham has been winless in the last nine games. In their last match, they surrendered two goals to Aston Villa. Forest sits 18th in the standings and is battling relegation after promotion last year.

Man United was held to a 2-2 draw last time against Sevilla in the Europa League knockouts. They are still on a two-game winning streak in the Premier League, winning against Everton and Brentford last time. Man U is fourth in the standings.

Here are the Nottingham Forest-Manchester United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Nottingham Forest-Man United Odds

Nottingham Forest: +360

Manchester United: -130

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Man United

TV: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Sling Blue

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Nottingham Forest Can Beat Man United

Nottingham Forest is in serious danger of being relegated. The club is 18th in the Premier League standings with 27 points. Nottingham last won in early February in a match against Leeds United.

Nottingham is currently on a nine-game winless streak, securing draws against Manchester City, Everton, and Wolverhampton over that stretch. They are hoping for a turn of tides as they have a 5-6-4 record on home ground. They have made 19 goals in the City Ground in Nottingham. During their last game, Cooper’s side managed just two shots on target in the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest has a promising goal scorer in Brennan Johnson. The 21-year-old forward leads the team with eight goals, after scoring 16 last season. Because of his success, Johnson reportedly has drawn the interest of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool for a possible transfer. Moreover, a change could be made upfront with Taiwo Awoniyi coming in.

For the Tricky Trees, Keylor Navas is expected to start as the goalkeeper. Morgan Gibbs-White, Orel Mangala, Jonjo Shelvey, and Remo Freuler are going to take the midfield roles.

Why Man United Can Beat Nottingham Forest

After beating Everton, 2-0, on Saturday, United entered the weekend ranked fourth in the EPL table with 56 points. The Red Devils are tied with third-place Newcastle United in points but have a worse goal differential (24 to 7).

Manchester United enter this game with a three-game unbeaten run. They would have had a three-game winning run if they have not surrendered two own-goals in their match against Spanish club Sevilla. Marcel Sabitzer scored a brace during that match.

Manchester United has dominated the head-to-head series against Nottingham Forest. Man United has beaten Nottingham Forest three times across all competitions this season, outscoring Nottingham Forest 8-0. In 11 all-time Premier League meetings, the Red Devils have eight wins, two draws, and only one loss. The Red Devils have a 6-2-6 away record, scoring 17 goals and surrendering 29.

Manchester United is without center-backs Lisandro Martinez, who is out for the season, and Raphael Varane. Marcus Rashford remains absent with a groin problem

Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw could return as starters. In addition, Casemiro is expected to be back in the lineup for Manchester United. The 31-year-old holding midfielder missed four games while serving a suspension for his second red card of the season. His return is a big boost for United as the team counts on him to sit in front of the defense, build up play when in possession and thwart other teams’ attacks. Erik Ten Hag will have to choose between Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial up front.

Final Nottingham Forest-Man United Prediction & Pick

The Red Devils feel like the safest pick to win here. even with their roster reduction, Nottingham suffers a far worse condition as they have more people on the injury table. Back the visitors to take the win over the hosts.

Final Nottingham Forest-Man United Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-130), Over 2.5 goals (-122)