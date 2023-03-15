Southampton clash in the Prem with Brentford! Catch our Premier League odds series, starring our Southampton-Brentford prediction and pick.

The Saints are dead last in the league, earning just 22 points in 26 games. The relegation battle in England still remains intense, as 12th-placed Crystal Palace just has a five-point advantage against Southampton. They will need the three points here, or else they will be sent to the Championship.

The Bees are still buzzing their way to the top of the Prem. A six-game unbeaten streak this year has just been ended by Everton last time out. Getting three points here will put Brentford into seventh place.

Here are the Southampton-Brentford soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Southampton-Brentford Odds

Southampton: +195

Brentford: +145

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +114

Under 2.5 Goals: -138

How to Watch Southampton vs. Brentford

TV: USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com

Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT

Why Southampton Can Beat Brentford

Southampton was one of the teams to watch out in the Premier League in the early-to-mid 2010s. However, this season will not be any different, as they occupy the bottom spot with 12 games to go. They share the relegation spot with AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United. Only five points separate them from 12th-placed Crystal Palace, so Southampton will be determined to get the three points here.

Southampton managed to hold up in their last game against Manchester United. The red-hot Red Devils were humbled by the Saints at Old Trafford. Man U just had 47% ball possession during the game and just had four shots on target. Casemiro got a red card for the game, his second this year, while Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez also got yellow cards. The Saints had a 17-10 edge on total shots and made 84% of their passes accurately, but the Saints were not able to pull an upset.

The biggest reason why Southampton could win this match is James Ward-Prowse. The former Soton youth product leads the team with six goals and two assists, and he gets most of his goals by the way of free kicks. Che Adams has four goals and three assists for the team while Romain Perraud has four goal involvements for the team. As a team, Southampton just makes 11.5 total shots, 3.8 shots on target, and 4.2 corner kicks per game. On the defensive end, they notch averages of 19.6 tackles, 11.3 interceptions, 21.4 clearances, and 2.3 saves. Southampton only had two wins in 12 games played on familiar territory, but their season-long relegation scare should be enough to motivate them to get the win here.

Manager Ruben Selles will have to make some magic work in the pitch, but he will have to try to do the best he can with his roster reduction. Juan Larios and Valentino Libramento are absent in this game, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles appears to be in doubt. Carlos Alcaraz will occupy the front four alongside Adams, Theo Walcott, and Kamaldeen Sulemana. JWP will join Romeo Lavia in the midfield, while Gavin Bazunu will be put to the test as the starting goalkeeper.

Why Brentford Can Beat Southampton

Thomas Frank’s squad continues to make buzzes in the Prem. The Bees are currently in ninth place in England’s top flight, scoring 40 goals and conceding 33. Sixth-placers Liverpool only has a four-point gap from them, so a possible booking to the UEFA Europa Conference League next season is still possible.

In the 25 matches that Brentford has played, they have found nine wins and 11 draws. Since the turn of the year, the Bees had just two defeats in all competitions – their second game in 2023 which resulted to an FA Cup exit from West Ham United, as well as a 1-0 defeat last timeout against Everton. Brentford would really want to avoid a consecutive defeat from the hosts, but their 2-6-4 record on their travels is worrisome.

Ivan Toney leads the team with 15 goals while Mathias Jensen is the top assist-maker with four. Bryan Mbeumo has eight goal involvements for Brentford. As a team, the Bees make 10.5 total shots, 4.4 corners, and 1.6 goals per game despite a 44.1% ball possession rate. The Bees are also perfect in their penalty kicks, going 6-for-6 this season.

If the Bees were to win this game, they must make brilliant efforts on the defensive end. So far, they have conceded 33 goals, but 20 of those came in their away games. Brentford should look to match or exceed their defending metrics such as 15.0 tackles, 9.1 interceptions, 21.0 clearances, and 4.3 saves per game. They should also lessen their 146.8 possessions lost per game.

Brentford will be entering this game with Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha. Toney, Mbeumo, and Mikkel Damsgaard will start for the Bees with Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, and Mathias Jensen taking midfield roles. David Raya retains his spot as starting goalie.

Final Southampton-Brentford Prediction & Pick

The hosts have the worst home record in the Prem, and the visitors have a mediocre standing in the league when playing on foreign territory. Brentford should get the easy win here to keep Southampton scrambling for points to survive relegation.

Final Southampton-Brentford Prediction & Pick: Brentford (+145), Over 2.5 goals (+114)